KSI and Dillon Danis make bet on their possible fight; the loser to “shave his head”

British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" has textually sparred with American MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Twitter for the second time this week. The rivalry between the two individuals has been a new installment within numerous chapters of influencer/crossover boxing.

For context, the tug of war started after the Sidemen member suggested a Misfits Boxing event, to which fellow influencer Logan Paul challenged Dillon. Since then, the latter has been heavily critical of the duo.

While exchanging verbal blows against each other, Dillon suggested a bet for his possible fight with KSI. The 29-year-old English YouTuber responded by saying:

"Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight."

KSI and Dillon Danis continue their feud with each other on Twitter

Once JJ proposed the bet, Dillon swiftly tweeted to express his agreement to the clause. He wrote:

Although Logan Paul had initially challenged Dillon to a fight at the teased Misfits Boxing event in January, the latter has firmly targeted JJ as his next opponent. Dillon, now 29, is most notable for his association with fellow MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

For those uninformed, KSI recently made a comeback from his hiatus to shake off his "ring rust." Although initially lined up against Alex Wassabi, an American YouTuber, JJ's eventual opponents were British rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro-boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Since the event, the Englishman has been going back and forth with multiple people. Apart from Dillon Danis, former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley has also thrown his hat into the mix. The latter recently took to Twitter to challenge JJ. He tweeted:

JJ also shared a Twitter poll with four options for his next fight. As of today, the poll has received thousands of votes, with Tyron Woodley leading with 36.8% of the votes.

Tyron Woodley has also fought Jake Paul on two separate occasions, losing them both. According to JJ's poll, the two other options mentioned are YouTuber Slim Albaher and social media influencer Dr. Mike.

Fans react to the feud

Viewers have shared their thoughts and reactions to the online tussle between JJ and Dillon Danis. With both making a ridiculous bet, the reactions have also been filled with many trolls and memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

It remains to be seen if KSI will take up the challenge with Dillon or fight Tyron Woodley come January. The Misfits Boxing event may also feature the likes of Logan and American streamer JiDion.

