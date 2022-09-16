Create

KSI and Dillon Danis make bet on their possible fight; the loser to “shave his head”

KSI and Dillon Danis make a bet (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Sep 16, 2022 09:05 PM IST

British YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" has textually sparred with American MMA fighter Dillon Danis on Twitter for the second time this week. The rivalry between the two individuals has been a new installment within numerous chapters of influencer/crossover boxing.

For context, the tug of war started after the Sidemen member suggested a Misfits Boxing event, to which fellow influencer Logan Paul challenged Dillon. Since then, the latter has been heavily critical of the duo.

While exchanging verbal blows against each other, Dillon suggested a bet for his possible fight with KSI. The 29-year-old English YouTuber responded by saying:

"Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight."
Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight. twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

KSI and Dillon Danis continue their feud with each other on Twitter

Once JJ proposed the bet, Dillon swiftly tweeted to express his agreement to the clause. He wrote:

deal. 🤝 twitter.com/ksi/status/157…

Although Logan Paul had initially challenged Dillon to a fight at the teased Misfits Boxing event in January, the latter has firmly targeted JJ as his next opponent. Dillon, now 29, is most notable for his association with fellow MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

For those uninformed, KSI recently made a comeback from his hiatus to shake off his "ring rust." Although initially lined up against Alex Wassabi, an American YouTuber, JJ's eventual opponents were British rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro-boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Since the event, the Englishman has been going back and forth with multiple people. Apart from Dillon Danis, former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley has also thrown his hat into the mix. The latter recently took to Twitter to challenge JJ. He tweeted:

I'm ready tonow! Tell @ksi to quit sitting on a Kotex twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

JJ also shared a Twitter poll with four options for his next fight. As of today, the poll has received thousands of votes, with Tyron Woodley leading with 36.8% of the votes.

Who do you want me to fight in January?

Tyron Woodley has also fought Jake Paul on two separate occasions, losing them both. According to JJ's poll, the two other options mentioned are YouTuber Slim Albaher and social media influencer Dr. Mike.

Fans react to the feud

Viewers have shared their thoughts and reactions to the online tussle between JJ and Dillon Danis. With both making a ridiculous bet, the reactions have also been filled with many trolls and memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

@KSI Dillon about to post baldski next isn’t he 😭
@KSI Think abt this again jj https://t.co/uIvnLKvtFX
@KSI now thats a fight i'd pay for. janurary cant come around quicker. although i do wanna see logan get a win, but he can have swarmz or something.pls make this happen
@KSI https://t.co/0QWU89tJzK
@KSI @KSI said @jakepaul ducked tommy cuz he wouldn't just go to the UK and fight him since tommy couldnt get in the US?Now @KSI excuse is that his next event THAT IS NOT BOOKED is in the US?called out tommy why not just go to the UK where u just fought to fight the guy u called out?
@KSI leave him like this jj https://t.co/zbPxaijwBB
@KSI Chill now your own fans are gonna want you to lose 😂
@KSI Ain’t no way Dillon gonna duck Jake and KSI now 😂
@KSI Lose. We need you back https://t.co/ZcG1NdY8IX
@KSI I would literally pay to watch that😭😭🥹👑

It remains to be seen if KSI will take up the challenge with Dillon or fight Tyron Woodley come January. The Misfits Boxing event may also feature the likes of Logan and American streamer JiDion.

