KSI ends his 'try not to laugh' series after spending £113,000 on it

UK YouTube star JJ "KSI" recently completed his 'Try Not to Laugh' (TNTL) series on his YouTube channel, which has cost him £113K. For those unfamiliar with the series, JJ is used to film reaction videos on his secondary channel "JJ Olatunji." Among the many videos JJ reacts to, the comical ones are his most popular and certainly the most costly.

In his Try Not To Laugh series, JJ used to set himself up with the task of not laughing at the clips. In failing to do so, he shared Amazon gift card codes that were redeemable. The code usually appears on the screen seconds after he fails to keep a straight face.

KSI spends over £113K on his most expensive YouTube series to date

According to KSI, he made his final video in the 'Try Not to Laugh' series, which included the creator dishing out Amazon gift cards worth £1K. So far, he has filmed 16 videos, starting with £10 gift cards, all the way up to his final video, which included £1K gift cards.

JJ's philanthropic venture was amplified on KSI's Reddit page by a user named u/mathvaib, who shared a post detailing all the videos that JJ has uploaded in the series. As per the post, he has spent over £113K in the TNTL series. The most he has spent on a video was during his £850 TNTL video where he recorded a massive total of £17,850. The lowest JJ spent on a single TNTL video was £210.

JJ's latest video in the TNTL series, also declared to be the final one that includes giving away money, has already garnered over 3.3 million views. His final video remains the second most expensive in the TNTL series, with a total of £14K worth of Amazon gift cards given away.

Due to the lucrative nature of the videos, the TNTL series quickly became one of JJ's most popular and most viewed ones. It remains to be seen if he will make any further additions to the giveaways.

"This is how much money I'll make in like 40 years" - Fans react to the post

Fans were left amazed at the sight of the incredible amount spent by KSI on his 'Try Not to Laugh' series. Fans took to Reddit to speculate on the astronomical figures that the UK-based creator makes.

Here are some of the reactions:

ksi @KSI . Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not 😂😂😂. https://t.co/aEwOBRc5QN

Last month, KSI revealed that one of the videos in the TNTL series was misused, possibly by a YouTube employee. He stated that all the gift cards that were about to go to the video were claimed by someone having access to his uploads. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes