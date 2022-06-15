Watch: KSI hilariously mistakes his in-game name for ChrisMD

JJ Olatunji, or KSI (Short for knowledge, strength, and integrity), is a British YouTuber, rapper, and boxer who defeated Logan Paul in 2020. He is one of the seven members of a YouTube group called The Sidemen. The other members consist of Simon Minter, also known as Miniminter; Vikram Barn, also known as Vikkstar123; Tobi Brown, also known as TBJZL; Harry Lewis, also known as W2S; Ethan Payne, also known as Behzinga; and Josh Zerker, also known as ZerkaaHD.

These members are regularly seen playing various video games on their YouTube channel, including GTA V and Among Us. On Tuesday, the group was seen playing Among Us, where they almost always do something comical. And this time, the moment of levity was brought by KSI.

The group has a main YouTube channel called Sidemen with more than 15 million subscribers, where they make various kinds of videos, including challenges and game shows. They also have a second channel called MoreSidemen that has almost six and a half million subscribers.

Watch how KSI forgot he named himself Chris in-game

The group posts videos on a weekly basis on both their primary and secondary channels. On Tuesday, while playing Among Us, JJ chose the gamer tag "Chris" referring to fellow YouTuber ChrisMD, who was also in the game.

KSI's initial intention was to create confusion among other players by sneakily selecting Chris's name. To make the character's identity more perplexing, KSI even selected white skin for his gaming character. Since ChrisMD is a caucasian man, other players would find it difficult to differentiate if they saw two Chris-named characters.

In the first round of their game, the discussion meeting was called as the survining participants — namely Behzinga, Randolph, Tobi, Will and JJ himself — tried to figure out who the imposter or killer was.

Upon reaching an impasse among themselves, KSI interjected it with questions. He kept on asking everyone if they were the imposter. He said:

"Will, Will, Will... Will, are you the imposter?"

To this, Will funnily bluffed "no." The British rapper went on to ask:

"Okay, alright. Chris, are you the imposter?"

Not realising that his in-game name was Chris, KSI asked himself this question. The reaction of the rest of the players was one of hysteria and laughter. Randolph exclaimed:

"Chris is dead!"

Tobi corrected KSI's mistake by reminding him that Chris was his in-game player tag. Upon realizing what he had said, JJ sunk his head into his hands out of embarrassment. He then hilariously voted for himself because of his lack of awareness of the game.

The game eventually concluded with crew mates winning the round and everyone having a good old laugh at the expense of KSI.

