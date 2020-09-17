Among Us: 50 cool names to keep in the game

Among Us has emerged as one of the most fun and engaging games to make its way onto the mainstream. Among Us pits players against each other in a game that will make them question the true nature of their friends.

Essentially, humans are given a certain set of tasks that they must complete to win the match, while the Impostors tries to eliminate them. Among Us makes for an entertaining and social game that encourages players to put every single move by the other player under heavy scrutiny.

Among Us isn't necessarily the most competitive game, and eliminates the need for players to showcase their 'edginess' on full display. Instead, it is better if players pick up funny and creative names when playing Among Us.

One of our personal favourites is to name yourself a certain colour, for example, Blue. That is because usually players would refer to the other player as the colour of the character, and because your name is a different color, it just creates more confusion.

50 cool names to keep when playing Among Us

1. shaquille.oatmeal

2. hanging_with_my_gnomies

3. hoosier-daddy

4. fast_and_the_curious

5. averagestudent

6. BadKarma

7. google_was_my_idea

8. cute.as.ducks

9. casanova

10. real_name_hidden

11. HairyPoppins

12. fedora_the_explorer

13. OP_rah

14. YellowSnowman

15. Joe Not Exotic

16. username_copied

17. whos_ur_buddha

18. unfinished_sentenc

19. AllGoodNamesRGone

20. Something

21. me_for_president

22. tinfoilhat

23. oprahwindfury

24. anonymouse

25. Definitely_not_an_athlete

26. HeartTicker

27. YESIMFUNNY

28. BenAfleckIsAnOkActor

29. magicschoolbusdropout

30. Everybody

31. regina_phalange

32. PawneeGoddess

33. pluralizes_everythings

34. chickenriceandbeans

35. test_name_please_ignore

36. IYELLALOT

37. heyyou

38. laugh_till_u_pee

39. aDistraction

40. crazy_cat_lady

41. banana_hammock

42. thegodfatherpart4

43. unfriendme

44. babydoodles

45. fluffycookie

46. buh-buh-bacon

47. ashley_said_what

48. LactoseTheIntolerant

49. ManEatsPants

50. Twentyfourhourpharmacy

(source: parade.com)

We suggest coming up with original unique nicknames, as it adds a personal touch to a game of Among Us. Usually, players would pick names that are inside jokes, when playing with friends.