Among Us: 50 cool names to keep in the game

Among Us has emerged as one of the most fun and engaging games to make its way onto the mainstream. Among Us pits players against each other in a game that will make them question the true nature of their friends.
Essentially, humans are given a certain set of tasks that they must complete to win the match, while the Impostors tries to eliminate them. Among Us makes for an entertaining and social game that encourages players to put every single move by the other player under heavy scrutiny.
Among Us isn't necessarily the most competitive game, and eliminates the need for players to showcase their 'edginess' on full display. Instead, it is better if players pick up funny and creative names when playing Among Us.
One of our personal favourites is to name yourself a certain colour, for example, Blue. That is because usually players would refer to the other player as the colour of the character, and because your name is a different color, it just creates more confusion.
50 cool names to keep when playing Among Us
1. shaquille.oatmeal
2. hanging_with_my_gnomies
3. hoosier-daddy
4. fast_and_the_curious
5. averagestudent
6. BadKarma
7. google_was_my_idea
8. cute.as.ducks
9. casanova
10. real_name_hidden
11. HairyPoppins
12. fedora_the_explorer
13. OP_rah
14. YellowSnowman
15. Joe Not Exotic
16. username_copied
17. whos_ur_buddha
18. unfinished_sentenc
19. AllGoodNamesRGone
20. Something
21. me_for_president
22. tinfoilhat
23. oprahwindfury
24. anonymouse
25. Definitely_not_an_athlete
26. HeartTicker
27. YESIMFUNNY
28. BenAfleckIsAnOkActor
29. magicschoolbusdropout
30. Everybody
31. regina_phalange
32. PawneeGoddess
33. pluralizes_everythings
34. chickenriceandbeans
35. test_name_please_ignore
36. IYELLALOT
37. heyyou
38. laugh_till_u_pee
39. aDistraction
40. crazy_cat_lady
41. banana_hammock
42. thegodfatherpart4
43. unfriendme
44. babydoodles
45. fluffycookie
46. buh-buh-bacon
47. ashley_said_what
48. LactoseTheIntolerant
49. ManEatsPants
50. Twentyfourhourpharmacy
(source: parade.com)
We suggest coming up with original unique nicknames, as it adds a personal touch to a game of Among Us. Usually, players would pick names that are inside jokes, when playing with friends.Published 17 Sep 2020, 16:06 IST