KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Energy allegedly causes child a cardiac episode

As per latest reports, a student in the UK experienced a cardiac arrest after consuming Prime Energy. The product was recently launched by Prime Hydration, a company co-owned by KSI and Logan Paul. The drink contains a high level of caffeine and has been linked to the child's health problem, as reported by various sources including Insider.

According to Milton Primary School, located on Hendre Farm Drive, a parent reported that their child had to undergo stomach pumping after consuming the drink, which contains 160mg of caffeine. The school is now alerting other parents about the same.

Prime Energy allegedly causes cardiac arrest, social media reacts

(via Insider) A primary school in Wales has urged parents to not let their children drink Prime Energy after one child had a cardiac episode. #DramaAlert The energy drink is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18. Children should stick to the hydration version.(via Insider)

Prime Hydration has gained immense popularity among children and teenagers, particularly in the UK, since its launch. Due to the limited availability of the product and the fame of the brand's founders, it went viral.

However, the company's recently released canned product, Prime Energy, may not be suitable for children, especially when consumed in large quantities without supervision. In general, one should always be cautious of the caffeine content and potential health risks associated with energy drinks.

According to Birmingham Live, the school has alerted other parents about the incident and urged them to keep the product away from their children. The message conveyed was (transcript via Birmingham Live):

"This morning a parent has reported that their child has had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink. The child had to have their stomach pumped and although better now the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potential harmful effects."

A company spokesperson has confirmed since that the drink carries a warning label indicating that it may not be appropriate for children to consume. It is unclear whether KSI and Logan Paul will comment on the situation.

Social media reacts

Social media reacts

Twitterati shared their opinions on the matter, with some recounting their personal experiences of consuming energy drinks from other brands. Others pointed out that children should not be consuming such drinks at all.

Kids (under 18) shouldn't be drinking energy drinks. I had a cardiac episode from Bang energy and stopped any energy drink at 26

Yeah if these drinks are a threat to children then they should not be sold in public stores. But obviously this might not be consistent with most children.

If an energy drink made someone have a cardiac episode they either drank way too many or had a heart problem already.



Well yes, it's an energy drink. Kids can't have them. They can have the hydration drink but not the energy

can we be sure that kid didn't drink like 4, but also it's a very person to person case at the end of the day, but because children are slow parents should monitor consumption or take control over the amount given

he probably had more than 3 in a day

Worries regarding the safety of the Prime Energy drink have prompted multiple schools to implement restrictions on its consumption. Although it remains unknown how much of the beverage the child had, the community hopes that they make a speedy recovery.

