"We'll just suffer!" - KSI loses cool after Sidemen's car breaks down in desert

JJ "KSI" had a massive meltdown in their latest Sidemen Sunday video after the group's van broke down on their way to Vegas. To make matters worse, they were stranded in the middle of a road situated in the Californian desert.

The group consisted of KSI, Vik "Vikkstar," Josh "Zerkaa," and a couple of guides who had to wait for their car to cool down after the engine was overheated.

While the temperatures were boiling, coupled with no air conditioning, the 29-year-old appeared to have lost his mind. Much to his agony, the British YouTuber yelled out:

"We'll just suffer."

Sidemen @Sidemen Take a shot every time @KSI has a breakdown during the road trip Take a shot every time @KSI has a breakdown during the road trip https://t.co/IDHjQqrAEP

KSi has meltdown on road trip

The small group, placed in a "bad team," were on a quest to reach Las Vegas on the Sidemen's trip to the USA. While the "good team," consisting of Simon "Miniminter," Ethan "Behzinga," and Harry "W2S," were placed on an opulent bus with deluxe beds, food, and drinks, the former was left in a congested van without AC and limited water.

To make matters worse, after a small halt in Calico Ghost Town, the bad team's van broke down after its engine overheated due to the scorching heat. With temperatures rising as high as 42 degrees Celsius, JJ could no longer hold back his feelings.

He sarcastically exclaimed:

"We broke down! Yes, yes! Fantastic! Greatest day of my life! Yes!..."

(Timestamp: 53:30)

Vikkstar, too, was annoyed at the situation. Hearing KSI's constant fusses, he responded:

"Shut up, honestly, shut up!"

KSI continued with his sarcastic rambles:

"Nah, nah, I think this is the best thing ever, let the car rest, and we'll just suffer. Haha! Great!"

Fortunately for the group, the car eventually re-started, and they made their way to Las Vegas after several hours of torment in the dry plains.

Fans react to the latest Sidemen's Sunday

Sidemen "bad teams" are usually associated with poor experience and poor traveling equipment. This was no different.

JJ's hysterics evoked lots of laughter among fans even though it made their journey no less complicated. Here are some reactions shared on Twitter:

Joe Welch 🥊 @Topshag27372988 @ethanadeftsims @Sidemen @KSI When they pull up at the motel and jj is like I'm ksi and shaun turns and says no you're not you're pp.the shit cracked me up 🤣 @ethanadeftsims @Sidemen @KSI When they pull up at the motel and jj is like I'm ksi and shaun turns and says no you're not you're pp.the shit cracked me up 🤣

Sail @Sailersx @Sidemen



The bad team should’ve been driving like the old video it’s 10x better



Overall L video @KSI Ksi is annoying af whenever he screams it ges annoying and broing. I miss when he doesn’t fake itThe bad team should’ve been driving like the old video it’s 10x betterOverall L video @Sidemen @KSI Ksi is annoying af whenever he screams it ges annoying and broing. I miss when he doesn’t fake it The bad team should’ve been driving like the old video it’s 10x better Overall L video

⭐️⭐️⭐️Reece⭐️⭐️⭐️ @REECE_T1994 @Sidemen @KSI Ksi getting on bad team twice is funny coz it’s karma for laughing at eithan every time when he was on bad team a lot lol @Sidemen @KSI Ksi getting on bad team twice is funny coz it’s karma for laughing at eithan every time when he was on bad team a lot lol

proxy_kid @proxyy_kid @Sidemen @KSI This a great experience for JJ I love how the sidemen humble him vic was totally tired of his shit tho lmao @Sidemen @KSI This a great experience for JJ I love how the sidemen humble him vic was totally tired of his shit tho lmao

This was Sidemen's third video in the USA this year after Sidemen Tinder with Logan Paul and co., and Sidemen $100,000 v $100 Holiday. Both clips have fared well after reaching over 26 million and 16 million views, respectively.

