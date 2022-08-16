"We'll just suffer!" - KSI loses cool after Sidemen's car breaks down in desert

JJ "KSI" had a massive meltdown in their latest Sidemen Sunday video after the group's van broke down on their way to Vegas. To make matters worse, they were stranded in the middle of a road situated in the Californian desert.
The group consisted of KSI, Vik "Vikkstar," Josh "Zerkaa," and a couple of guides who had to wait for their car to cool down after the engine was overheated.
While the temperatures were boiling, coupled with no air conditioning, the 29-year-old appeared to have lost his mind. Much to his agony, the British YouTuber yelled out:
"We'll just suffer."
KSi has meltdown on road trip
The small group, placed in a "bad team," were on a quest to reach Las Vegas on the Sidemen's trip to the USA. While the "good team," consisting of Simon "Miniminter," Ethan "Behzinga," and Harry "W2S," were placed on an opulent bus with deluxe beds, food, and drinks, the former was left in a congested van without AC and limited water.
To make matters worse, after a small halt in Calico Ghost Town, the bad team's van broke down after its engine overheated due to the scorching heat. With temperatures rising as high as 42 degrees Celsius, JJ could no longer hold back his feelings.
He sarcastically exclaimed:
"We broke down! Yes, yes! Fantastic! Greatest day of my life! Yes!..."
(Timestamp: 53:30)
Vikkstar, too, was annoyed at the situation. Hearing KSI's constant fusses, he responded:
"Shut up, honestly, shut up!"
KSI continued with his sarcastic rambles:
"Nah, nah, I think this is the best thing ever, let the car rest, and we'll just suffer. Haha! Great!"
Fortunately for the group, the car eventually re-started, and they made their way to Las Vegas after several hours of torment in the dry plains.
Fans react to the latest Sidemen's Sunday
Sidemen "bad teams" are usually associated with poor experience and poor traveling equipment. This was no different.
JJ's hysterics evoked lots of laughter among fans even though it made their journey no less complicated. Here are some reactions shared on Twitter:
This was Sidemen's third video in the USA this year after Sidemen Tinder with Logan Paul and co., and Sidemen $100,000 v $100 Holiday. Both clips have fared well after reaching over 26 million and 16 million views, respectively.