“No one asked” - KSI reacts to Swarmz’s diss track on him before their fight

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to his channel to react to a diss track aimed at him by none other than his next boxing opponent Brandon "Swarmz". For context, the latter is scheduled to box KSI later this month after being announced as a replacement for his original fight against Alex Wassabi. Alex pulled out at the last minute after incurring a concussion.

Swarmz, who is also a British rapper like KSI, decided to show off his primary trade by releasing a diss track on the Sidemen member. Reacting to the song, JJ's initial take was:

“No one asked for this. Let's be honest, nobody asked for this.”

KSI laughs off a diss track aimed at him by his next boxing opponent Swarmz

Diss tracks are not a foreign thing in the world of content creation. Many streamers have so-called "beef" with other creators, and the byproduct is often in the form of a music video where the main aim is to deride their reival.

The English YouTuber has faced a lot of diss tracks on him over the years from the likes of Quadeca, Logan Paul, and even from his own group members from Sidemen - Harry "W2S" and Ethan "Behzinga".

While speaking on Swarmz's song, the 29-year-old said:

"No one was calling you and being like 'Yo, we need a diss track from you Swarmz'... 'Diss KSI bruv, diss him! It's his time! He's been waiting!'"

He further added:

"My fan base has been clowning me for years, years, fam! And you think you are going to do anything to me?"

JJ's overwhelming expression throughout the video was that of laughter. He even stated that the song sounded good since Swarmz is a well-known rapper in the UK. However, he reiterated his belief of easily winning against him since Brandon is not a boxer.

JJ is also expected to fight a second opponent in the same event after he announced his plans earlier this week.

Fans react to the KSI disstrack

Fans were ready for the ensuing drama between the two British musicians. Although the odds are heaving stacked against Swarmz, his song is considered to be enjoyable. Here are some of the comments that fans left under the YouTube video:

Fans react to Swarmz's diss track on JJ (Image via JJ Olatunji/YouTube)

After his August 27 bout against Swarmz, JJ will also fight pro-boxer Ivan Nikolov of Bulgaria as his second opponent of the night.

ksi @KSI I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th.



The other opponent is a pro boxer. I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th. The other opponent is a pro boxer. https://t.co/mdMtsgDFJd

The event, scheduled to be held at London's O2 Arena, will also feature other content creators such as Deji, FouseyTube, and FaZe Temperrr. The match will be a professional bout and has reportedly been sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when and where his much-anticipated fight against Jake Paul will take place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi