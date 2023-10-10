KSI's manager reveals YouTuber has rejected over $300 million worth of deals over the years

A clip from a podcast episode is going viral on social media recently where KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, claimed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has refused deals worth over $300 million over the years. The British online personality, who is currently slated to fight Tommy Fury next week, has apparently rejected several sponsorships and brand deals as they did not align with his values.

In the clip, Taylor, a British promoter who has worked with KSI for years, told the other hosts that the deals that both of them rejected could very well have been worth over 300 million dollars:

"JJ and I have rejected maybe 300+ million dollars since we started working together."

For those wondering exactly why they declined the deals, as per the manager, it was because they did not make the YouTuber happy:

"Just from these things that didn't align with making him happy, you know how it is."

"Passion > money": Social media reacts to KSI apparently declining deals worth $300,000,000 in his career

With his fight against Tommy Fury slated for October 14, KSI (or JJ) has been preparing to fight the Love Island star. Incidentally, that is also the date when his fellow PRIME partner Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis, and social media has been buzzing about both fights.

While Mams Taylor's comments bout JJ refusing endorsements and partnerships worth millions of dollars may have shocked many, this is not the first time that news like this has garnered traction on social media. Last year, while he was on The Fellas podcast, the YouTuber had made a similar claim.

One of the hosts asked him:

"What is the biggest thing you've said no to? Like, in monetary terms."

To which KSI revealed that he passed up on a podcast opportunity that could have netted him a whopping 10 million dollars:

"Oh, 10+ million."

Obviously, the YouTuber turned boxer has his hands in a lot of pies, with his beverage brand PRIME making waves around the world. As per his business partner and fellow online personality Logan Paul, the company made around $250 million in retail sales in the first year.

That said, the news of him passing up on hundreds of millions of dollars came as a shock to many on the internet. Here are a few general reactions from X:

On top of being a co-founder of the widely recognized British YouTube group Sidemen, KSI is also a highly successful rapper with quite a few hits. In fact, earlier this year, he joked about being a more successful musician after IShowSpeed released a song with Kai Cenat.