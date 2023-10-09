"What a waste of money" - KSI's "world’s most expensive mouthguard" worth £40,000 for his fight vs. Tommy Fury leaves fans divided

Popular YouTuber-turned-boxer JJ "KSI," hailing from the UK, consistently maintains a flamboyant and visually striking presence both in the boxing ring and on stage. In his upcoming match against Tommy Fury scheduled for October 14, 2023, he is set to sport a mouthguard adorned with diamonds and gold, reportedly valued at over £40,000. Here's how it looks:

JJ's mouthguard reportedly cost him over £40K (Image via X/@MichaelBensonn)

However, this decision has received mixed reactions from fans, with many expressing concerns about its safety implications. One fan even commented that it might be a bad investment:

"What a waste of money."

Fans not impressed by JJ's latest purchase (Image via X/@OddsOnFPL)

"Gotta make sure I dress for the occasion" - KSI's message following new purchase

KSI is certainly no stranger to indulging in extravagant purchases when it comes to his lifestyle. Several years back, he acquired a purple Lamborghini, and in the past, he even purchased a diamond-studded Beerus necklace, showcasing his strong admiration for Dragon Ball Z.

His most recent acquisition is quite impressive as well. Today, he revealed a £40,000 mouthguard, which he intends to wear during his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury. During the unveil video, he said:

"Oh my god! Cannot be throwing this to the crowd...oh mate, I can't wait. This going to be sick. It's going to be such a good day! This is the most detailed mouthguard, I've ever seen, I ever had, this is phenomenal man!"

He also responded to the news on his X account, stating:

"Gotta make sure I dress for the occasion."

JJ speaks on his newest diamond-studded mouthguard (Image via X/@KSI)

What did the fans say?

Although JJ's latest purchase has generated significant buzz, numerous individuals have expressed their skepticism about this purchase, citing valid safety concerns.

After all, the primary purpose of a mouthguard is to safeguard the gums and teeth during combat sports. Here are some of the relevant comments posted online:

Fans react to the diamond-studded mouthguard (Image via X/Twitter)

JJ is gearing up to confront Tommy Fury on October 14, and this fight card also includes other notable matchups like Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher. All the matches are set to be live-streamed on the official Dazn website on a pay-per-view basis.