"Can't wait to shock the world" - KSI doesn't mind being the underdog against Tommy Fury

Ahead of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 'The Nightmare' has revealed why he accepted the bout.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to return to the ring opposite 'TNT' later this month. The two will headline a DAZN pay-per-view offering, featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event. The main event is expected to be the biggest fight of the influencer's career thus far.

Furthermore, he's expected to enter the matchup as a heavy underdog. As of now, Fury is a heavy betting favorite, and that is unlikely to change until fight time. He's the much bigger man, has a significant reach advantage, the edge in experience, and more.

However, KSI really loves to be the underdog. In a recent interview with Anthony Joshua on DAZN, 'The Nightmare' discussed his return against Tommy Fury. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer explained that he loves to prove his doubters wrong.

He knew that for a fight with Fury, he would again be the underdog. However, that just motivates him even more, saying to DAZN:

"I can't wait to shock the world, I can't wait to knock him out... For me, I just want to do what everyone thinks that I can't do man. I think it's going to be a sick, sick card. The whole night is going to be incredible, yeah, I just can't wait. I'm so excited."

See his comments below (7:00):

KSI vs. Tommy Fury: YouTuber drops CCTV footage of 'TNT'

Ahead of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, the rivalry between the two stars continues to grow even greater.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' have had a heated build to their fight later this month. Their press conference last month was wild, and saw the two trade big words, and predictions for an early knockout win.

However, the war of words has continued on social media as well. While Fury has mostly been quiet on social media over the last few months, the YouTuber hasn't. In fact, the influencer recently took heavy aim at his next opponent on X.

There, KSI dropped leaked CCTV footage of Tommy Fury attempting to fight a bouncer. In the video, the Brit takes off his shirt and is clearly not in a great way at the moment. It's worth noting that the video itself is nearly three years old.

Still, that didn't stop the YouTuber from slamming him on social media. The British star added that Fury couldn't ignore him forever, and he might bring the bouncer to the presser this month.

