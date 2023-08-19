Ryan Garcia, Dillon Danis and more condemn KSI for using a disabled man to mock Tommy Fury: “This ain’t cool man”

Ryan Garcia has taken aim at KSI after 'The Nightmare' used a disabled man to mock his next opponent.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently slated to face Tommy Fury in October. The two will headline the 'PRIME Card', featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis in the co-main event. Ahead of the pay-per-view offering, all four fighters are sharing harsh words.

While the co-main event has received much attention, the headliners have also gotten personal. Over the last few days on social media, KSI has mocked Fury. Specifically, he's decided to mock the British boxer's body, specifically his long reach for height.

That led the Misfits Boxing champion to use a disabled TikToker in the feud against Tommy Fury. On X, KSI posted a video of the man flexing his progress. Although, the YouTuber decided to make fun of him as a shot toward 'TNT'.

However, many weren't impressed with the post. On X, Ryan Garcia blasted the YouTuber, while also praising the man for his work and effort put into his physique. Others, including Andrew Tate, also liked 'KingRy's' post to show support.

Furthermore, one-half of the co-main event took aim at 'The Nightmare' as well. On X, 'El Jefe' slammed the post for making fun of the disabled TikToker.

Ryan Garcia and KSI: History of their beef

This is not the first time that Ryan Garcia and KSI have gone back and forth.

'KingRy' has been one of the boxers that have been very welcoming of influencers into the space. He's famously friends with Jake Paul and has been for years. That's likely led to his ongoing feud with 'The Nightmare'.

Garcia condemned the YouTuber's post earlier this week, but that's far from the first shot between the two. Earlier this year, the two stars went back and forth regarding KSI's fight with Faze Temper in January.

Prior to the fight, Ryan Garcia rated the Brazilian as higher than the Misfits Boxing champion and believed he would win. That turned out to be incorrect, as Temper was dispatched inside one round in his pay-per-view headliner in January.

Following the win, KSI made sure to remind 'KingRy' of that fact when the former champion gave his thoughts on a fight with Jake Paul. While many are mad at the YouTuber for his post about Tommy Fury, this is yet another chapter of his feud with the former WBC interim lightweight champion.

