Kyedae gets emotional while opening Valorant-themed care package sent by Riot

On a recent stream, "Kyedae" Shymko opened and displayed a Valorant-themed care package comprising two boxes full of goodies sent over by the Riot developers to help her recover from the various forms of cancer treatment that she will be going through since her leukemia diagnosis some time ago.

The streamer was quite taken by the limited edition collectibles, clothes, and tote bag sent by the Valorant team who showered her with praise in the letters enclosed in the care package. The gesture clearly resonated with Kyedae as she refused to finish reading one letter, saying she didn't want to cry on stream:

"Okay, I don't want to cry. I'm not gonna read this anymore. I'm not in the mood to cry. I got a really nice letter from Anna from over at Valorant, she was super, super sweet. I hate showing my emotions on the internet, so..."

Kyedae showcases the Valorant team's care package on stream

The news of Kyedae's cancer diagnosis was a major cause of grief among the Valorant community and the streaming community in general as thousands if not millions showered her with love after she took to Twitter to announce that she had leukemia.

As one of the biggest streamers of Riot's tactical shooter, the Japanese-Canadian creator has also been crowned the Valorant streamer of the year at this year's Streamer Awards, which caused her to get quite a lot of hate from people who called it a pity-win.

Regardless of all the hate, the dev team's message was a heartfelt gesture for the streamer in her time of need:

"I actually wanted to go through some stuff with you guys that Valorant has sent me. 'Hi Kyedae, our team has pulled together a few personal favorites that we love and find comforting. We hope they give you the same sense of coziness and comfort they do for us.'"

Timestamp 00:05:33

The letter also mentioned what special merchandise the care package contained, and the devs also extended their help if the Twitch streamer requires it as she battles cancer:

"Also, included are a few of our favorite pieces from Valorant and Riot and additional custom well-wishes from our artists. You've long been an inspiration to all of us and obviously so many others in the community and we're all rooting for your quick recovery. Don't hesitate to reach out if there is anything you need..."

She then proceeded to showcase things from the care package, including limited edition collectibles, soap, essential oils, clothes inspired by Valorant, and a tote bag, which she announced that she will be using during her visits for cancer therapy.

Fan reactions to Riot sending her a care package

Here's how her chat reacted as the streamer shared the content of the package with her audience on the Twitch stream.

Chat reacting to the care package (Image via kyedae/Twitch)

Over the years, Kyedae has gradually become one of the most popular and recognizable faces on the Valorant scene due to her warm persona and engaging content, which frequently features her fiance and Sentinels player TenZ. She is currently a creator for 100 Thieves and has over 2.2 million followers on Twitch.

