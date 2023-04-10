Kyedae reveals how she and TenZ deal with toxicity after losing a match as NRG dominate Sentinels in VCT Americas

After Sentinels lost two maps in a row to NRG in VCT Americas today, "Kyedae" Shymko opened up to her viewers about how she and Tyson "TenZ" deal with the stress and toxicity that comes their way after losing a match. Being a veritable Valorant power couple, fans were naturally intrigued as to how the two deal with losing matches in the competitive scene.

Kyedae revealed that instead of directly comforting him, TenZ prefers to have some time alone before "chilling" like normal, as they watch anime and eat, saying:

"I give him, like, his own time to kind of like, do whatever. And then we'll watch some anime and eat, chill. That's about it, it just depends."

Kyedae and TenZ deal with match losses by watching anime and looking forward to the next match

Shymko and Tyson are pillars of the Valorant community, with both regularly streaming the game on their respective Twitch channels. The two announced their engagement last year and have since established themselves as integral members of Riot's tactical shooter.

While TenZ has been a competitive player on the esports scene since CS:GO, Kyedae herself has also dipped her toe into professional play after she was drafted into the DSG VCT Game Changers roster by Disguised Toast. Unfortunately, the team couldn't get past the qualifiers.

Sentinels played NRG today and lost at the VCT Americas 2023, and while she was streaming, one of her viewers asked her a question which she read aloud:

"What do you usually say to Tyson when he takes a tough loss?"

Explaining how those who have recently lost a professional game do not particularly want to be reminded of that, Kyedae said:

"Um, nothing. When people lose, they don’t really want to hear, like, all of these things. They just... like to just chill."

She clarified that people have different ways of coping with loss, and for TenZ and her, hanging out and watching things, and relaxing is what works:

"Some people like to be comforted differently. But Tyson it's like, we're just extra chill."

Kyedae also told her viewers that being a popular esports player like TenZ, who is almost always in the public eye, is stressful, especially if they fail to deliver that day, and that preparing for the next match is the most important point. She said:

"It's GG go next. There's no point in like, I don't know, like linger on it. As a player though, it can be difficult especially if he didn't have the greatest performance. It does suck, especially like Tyson. Being as big of a name he is in Valorant, and having like really high expectations from everyone, um, it's more stress."

The 100Thieves content creator also talked about the toxicity players and streamers face after losing games, and revealed that she hates being compared to others:

"And people are really nasty, constantly comparing... I don't know, for me, I would hate to be compared. It would really suck. Just imagine constantly being compared to people..."

How did social media react to Kyedae's clip?

Here are some comments discussing what the Valorant Streamer of the Year had to say:

Sentinels's straight 0-2 loss to NRG led to many fans being disappointed, including Tarik, who was co-streaming the game on his Twitch channel.

