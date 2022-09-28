"Last to take it off, gets my channel" - MrBeast shares a unique plan involving his tombstone for his channel after he "dies"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" was seen sharing an amusing plan that he devised for his channel in the event of his demise. The 24-year-old content creator was the latest guest on Flagrant, a podcast co-hosted by stand-up comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. While in the hot seat, Jimmy revealed his plans for his YouTube channel, which presently has over 100 million subscribers.

According to the Kansas-born creator, three of his close associates, Karl Jacobs, Chandler Hallow, and Chris Tyson, will be competing for rights to the channel by participating in the challenge. Each member will be tasked with putting their hands on Jimmy's tombstone and whoever removes it last, gets ownership of "MrBeast." To explain, Jimmy said:

"Last to take it off, gets my channel"

Will there be other participants in MrBeast's plan?

Speaking to Andrew Schulz, MrBeast explained in detail the arrangements that are to be made in the event of his untimely death. Apart from the three primary contestants, he also hinted at granting a possible entry to the challenge to Nolan Hansen, another associate of the group, and cameraman Tareq Salameh. He stated:

"They want me to die, 100% they do. The second I die, Karl, Chandler, Chris, the three guys, Nolan maybe, he's a little newer, we haven't decided if he partakes yet or not. They all put their hands on my tombstone, last to take it off gets the channel, everything, 100% everything."

When asked about cameraman Tareq's inclusion in the challenge, MrBeast said:

"He's the camera guy, so like, most people haven't seen him. I don't know, do you think Tareq gets to keep his hand on the tombstone?"

He further added:

"As of right now, it's just written in the, like, little plan, it's just those three. We have to update it and put Nolan and maybe Tareq in it."

This is not the first time that the creator has jested at such a possibility. Back in 2021, he tweeted, albeit jocularly, of his plot:

MrBeast @MrBeast If I die have Chris, Karl, and Chandler all put their hands on my tombstone and give whoever takes their hand off last the channel 🤪 If I die have Chris, Karl, and Chandler all put their hands on my tombstone and give whoever takes their hand off last the channel 🤪

MrBeast appeared in the recently concluded 2022 Sidemen Charity Match. The UK YouTube group has also teased, through their Twitter, a Side+ podcast featuring Jimmy.

