Watch: Popular American standup comedian Andrew Schulz gets punched by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

American comic Andrew Schulz recently welcomed Alexander Volkanovski onto his podcast, Flagrant 2. He started off by taking four unanswered punches to the body from the featherweight champion, before admitting he had had enough.

After initially being told that the camera didn't record the first hit, the comedian braced himself for three more strikes from 'The Great'. Schulz was audibly and visibly hurt by each strike he took from the UFC's 145-pound titleholder:

"Oh f**k me. I think I swallowed my tongue."

After the final two strikes to the body, Schulz said:

"Okay, I'm done. I'm done. No more."

Alexander Volkanovski recently earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his featherweight title defense against 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273. He is having the time of his life since stepping into the UFC octagon. Undefeated in his 11 fights in the promotion, 'The Great' has defended the title three times in a row and sits firmly at the top of the division.

Watch the full episode of Flagrant 2 with Alexander Volkanovski here:

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Many are now asking what is next for the featherweight champion. Volkanovski is rumored to be looking at a move up to the lightweight division to face champion Charles Oliveira. 'Do Bronx', who recently set the record for the most finishes and submissions in UFC history, would certainly prove a worthy adversary.

Conor McGregor has also been mentioned as a possible matchup should Volkanovski make the move to 155lbs. 'Mystic Mac', who has confirmed he will be returning to the UFC this year, will be looking to right his wrongs after two straight losses to Dustin Poirier. It's possible that 'Notorious' will go straight for the lightweight belt rather than be tempted by the undefeated record of the featherweight king.

The Aussie's recent success has even led to a callout from former multi-weight champion Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C' has been very vocal about wanting a fight with 'The Great'. The American wants to become the first fighter to win belts in three different weight classes.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I know I could beat



Either way, the is back!



youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool.I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski . I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, theis back! No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool. I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski. I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, the 👑is back! youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw https://t.co/lsDpJMnSC8

Fans have also called for a trilogy fight between 'The Great' and Max Holloway after their second contest ended in a controversial split-decision victory for Volkanovski.

