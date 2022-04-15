Conor McGregor labeled as 'dream fight' for Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is dreaming of big fights after defeating 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, and it doesn't get much bigger than a bout with Conor McGregor.

Volkanovski admitted McGregor was a "dream fight" for him, one that he'd be willing to move up in weight to get. In an interview with Flagrant 2, he said:

"Dream fight? Man, I say this and everyone is like, you sound like -- everyone says, all right, Conor McGregor. Everyone's gonna say that, right? Just remember, I've fought every other champion, I've beat every other champion in my division. He's the only other champion that I haven't beat. I've beat Aldo, Max Holloway, and Conor's the only other champion in my division. And I've been saying I want all the legends of my division, all the top guys in my division, I want to take them all out."

Asked about weight classes, Volkanovski said:

"He won't make featherweight ever again. I'll fight him at anything, even 170 ... He could obviously go down lower so we wouldn't have to do it at 170. But if that was 'All right, it has to be this,' whatever. Let's do it."

Watch the Flagrant 2 interview with Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski has indeed defeated everyone who has held the UFC featherweight title except Conor McGregor. Jose Aldo was crowned the inaugural UFC featherweight champ in 2010. 'Scarface' then held the belt for 1,848 days, defending it seven times before McGregor beat him in December 2015.

Jose Aldo regained the belt when McGregor was stripped in November 2016. Max Holloway took it off him in 2017, and Alexander Volkanovski took it off Holloway in 2019.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Aldo

McGregor

Holloway

Volkanovski



There have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.



Rank them AldoMcGregorHollowayVolkanovskiThere have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.Rank them 🇧🇷 Aldo🇮🇪 McGregor🇺🇸 Holloway🇦🇺 VolkanovskiThere have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.Rank them 🔢 https://t.co/r3bpfkTze2

Conor McGregor is focused on becoming the first UFC triple champion

Conor McGregor made history when he won the UFC lightweight title while simultaneously holding the UFC featherweight title. No other fighter in the promotion had ever held two belts at the same time, although since then three other fighters have accomplished the feat.

Now McGregor is hoping to come back from a bad leg injury suffered in July 2021 to make more history. His current goal is to become the first three division world champion. That means adding the UFC welterweight title to his collection, which isn't expected to be an easy feat.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it.

'The Notorious' may have to make sure he pulls it off fast if he wants to be the first triple champ. Fellow double champ Henry Cejudo recently announced he was ending his retirement with the aim of winning a third title as well. The former flyweight and bantamweight champ has his eye on the featherweight belt.

