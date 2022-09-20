What happened between MrBeast and Morgz? Feud explained as former calls out YouTubers for copying his content

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, feels his "copycats" are getting "out of hand." The creator replied to a tweet by fan Louis-Philippe Papineau, who shared his annoyance at people going to great lengths to copy the YouTuber's content.

PS: Keep in mind, it's perfectly fine to copy others when we start, this is how we create our own identity. I'm so tired of MrBeast copycats.We've all been there, we've all try it.But now it's time to move on.If I want to see MrBeast Videos, I'll go on @MrBeast channel.PS: Keep in mind, it's perfectly fine to copy others when we start, this is how we create our own identity.

The 24-year-old creator replied to the tweet and agreed with Louis that the copying was getting out of control.

Jimmy is known for making exuberant videos with big budgets and massive sets. He has previously shared that each of his videos requires months of planning for a successful execution.

However, with a YouTube following of over 100 million subscribers, the creator is often copied by other creators.

British YouTuber Morgz could be considered one of MrBeast's most notorious alleged copycats. In fact, the two got into a feud in 2018 after the latter's fans and followers accused the former of blatantly copying his ideas and thumbnails.

Fued between MrBeast and Morgz explained

It all started in August 2018 when fans found uncanny similarities between MrBeast and Morgz's videos. In April 2018, Jimmy uploaded a video titled "Can 1,000 Rolls Of Duct Tape Stop A Car??" In August of the same year, Morgz also uploaded a seemingly similar video titled, "Can 1,000 Layers of Duct Tape Stop a Car Hitting Me?"

Jimmy addressed the similarities in a now-deleted tweet. Morgz quickly replied with screenshots of different YouTubers who had created the same video years before the two and said that there are people who did it first.

Morgz @Morgz @MrBeastYT these guys did it first thooo 🤔🤔

Jimmy replied with a video, saying that he did not want any beef with the English YouTuber. However, Jimmy asked Morgz to switch up the content while creating videos inspired by him.

Morgz quickly replied, agreeing that he did not want beef between the two either. He also added that the content of his video was very different from Jimmy's video.

Morgz @Morgz @MrBeastYT 1) i never said I actually wanted beef lol, neither of us need that as you said.

Morgz @Morgz @MrBeastYT 100% get where ur coming from tho. The titles and thumbnails are pretty similar but if you watch the actual vids, our video styles are completely different.

Morgz @Morgz @MrBeastYT 100% get where ur coming from tho. The titles and thumbnails are pretty similar but if you watch the actual vids, our video styles are completely different. @MrBeastYT 100% get where ur coming from tho. The titles and thumbnails are pretty similar but if you watch the actual vids, our video styles are completely different.

The response by Morgz led Jimmy to delete his original Tweet, ending the dispute.

MrBeast @MrBeast @MorgzHudson Ay, a sensible response. I deleted the original tweet because I know lots of youtubers are making vids on you right now and I can't imagine it feels good, so I'll leave you alone. Have a good day!

A few days after their dispute on Twitter, user @BradHeat claimed that Morgz had blacklisted the word MrBeast on his account. They posted:

"So I was looking… and it turns out Morgz has actually BLACKLISTED the word “MrBeast” so people can’t properly call him out. Obviously, he realizes what he’s done"

On November 26th, Jimmy tweeted after one of his challenges started trending asking what if he invited everyone who did the videos and had them compete for some money.

MrBeast @MrBeast Yooo, what if I invited everyone who did one of these videos and had them all compete for $100k?

However, not all of his fans were on-board with the plan and some said that Morgz didn't deserve "any more attention."

Later, in March 2019, a Twitter user posted screenshots where they pointed out the similarities between the two creators' video thumbnails. However, Jimmy's reply to this was what his fans loved as he said that imitation was the "sincerest form of flattery."

The reply was spotted by creator FaZe Banks, who said that Jimmy was "way too nice," and in a reply to it, the latter said:

"True but not everything I do is original either. Tons of people copy me every day but it would be hypocritical if I were to get mad at them."

His reply received over 15,000 likes within a week. The similarities in content between the two creators have been covered by numerous channels on YouTube.

