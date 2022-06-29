What did MrBeast do at Vidcon? YouTuber’s 40 ft gumball machine offers fans Nintendo Switch, Tesla, and more expensive prizes

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, known for hosting ridiculously impressive giveaways, surprised his fans with some insanely good (read expensive) gifts handed out through a giant gumball machine.

At Vidcon 2022, MrBeast displayed his philanthropic side and surprised his fans with amazing goodies.

MrBeast is an American YouTuber who rose to fame with his YouTube stunts, giving out large sums of money and gifts to friends and charity. The quintessential good guy of YouTube has created an entire brand by performing random acts of kindness for his fans.

MrBeast loads the world's biggest gumball machine with insane cash prizes and other gifts

If MrBeast is doing something, rest assured it will be extravagant. The Vidcon Gumball Machine was no exception to this rule. In a YouTube Shorts video, the famous YouTuber was seen climbing inside a 40-ft tall gumball machine, claiming how "stressful" it was to run a gumball machine. It was him who was filling the gum balls with delectable prizes.

To win the prize, fans had to pick up a giant coin, especially for the world's largest gumball machine, and place it in the slot. Jimmy himself was operating the machine, packing gumballs with gifts and sometimes even peeking through the slot to give away the prizes personally. A lot of fans across all age groups showed up at the machine.

The goodies explored

The Gumball Giveaway was primarily a promotional event for Beast's chocolate company, Feastables. While feasible chocolate bars were given out as gifts, some luckier fans received cash prizes, Nintendo Switches, copies of Pokemon Legends Arceus, socks, hoodies, vouchers, and video games. However, one gift stole the show, as one super lucky fan received a Tesla from the gumball machine.

Feastables @Feastables you were awesome, @vidcon! thank you to everyone who came out to win prizes from the world's biggest gumball machine we made with @mrbeast and @youtube shorts you were awesome, @vidcon! thank you to everyone who came out to win prizes from the world's biggest gumball machine we made with @mrbeast and @youtube shorts 🍫 https://t.co/WUzyvdOedZ

A Tesla from a free-to-play giant gumball machine has to be the most expensive prize. Apart from the gifting exercise, fans got to speak to the YouTuber about the latest YouTube algorithm trends at one of Vidcon's events.

A look at fan's reactions on Twitter

Some excited fans took to Twitter to show off their prizes and praise the YouTuber for his unique giveaway idea.

One fan won a Switch lite from the machine.

Enz_0_ @Enz_0_ Would u believe me if I told you I won a switch lite from the Mr beast machine at #VidCon Would u believe me if I told you I won a switch lite from the Mr beast machine at #VidCon https://t.co/ecXTU2K1ww

Another lucky fan was grateful for a copy of PLA (Pokemon Legends Arceus).

~izz ! ꩜ | MET RANBOO @peepoizz my brother won a game boy from the mr beast gumball machine :)) my brother won a game boy from the mr beast gumball machine :))

ControBizu @ttvcontrobizu I WON A MR BEAST HOODIE FROM THE GIANT GUMBALL MACHKNE

POGGERS I WON A MR BEAST HOODIE FROM THE GIANT GUMBALL MACHKNEPOGGERS https://t.co/tN9igWwm2J

What is MrBeast's net worth?

The American YouTuber started making stunt videos at the young age of 12 and is one of the most famous YouTubers in the world, with 97.7 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

He is considered the pioneer of philanthropic stunt videos on YouTube and gives generous sums of money as cash prizes to contestants who participate in his videos.

"If you want the special secret, if you want to know where it all came from - my parents aren't that rich, I'm only 20 years old, every dollar I've ever made came from YouTube, and YouTube just pays better than you think"

He earned as much as $54 million in 2021, from various sources of income, including product launches, sponsorship contracts, and advertisements. As of 2022, he makes $3-5 million per month but reinvests a major chunk in producing each of his videos.

