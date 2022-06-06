MrBeast expresses his joy after Chocolate Factory video touches 35 million views in a day

Jimmy "MrBeast" is no stranger to success when it comes to YouTube. The YouTuber is quickly approaching 100 million subscribers on his channel and just released what could be his biggest hit video to date.

After months of teasing a video based on Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, he finally uploaded it this weekend. The video received over 35 million views in 24 hours, a tremendous accomplishment. He took to Twitter to thank viewers for their support.

MrBeast @MrBeast This video took months to make and obviously millions of dollars, I’m so glad it’s doing well This video took months to make and obviously millions of dollars, I’m so glad it’s doing well 😂❤️ https://t.co/IeMliv848g

MrBeast's new video receives 35 million views in a day

After the success of his recreation of Squid Game, Netflix's surprise hit series of 2021, the YouTuber began working on his next big video. He teased that it would be bigger than Squid Game, eventually letting fans know that it would be inspired by the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

MrBeast would obviously play the role of Willy Wonka, considering he owns Feastables, his own brand of chocolate. He purchased a warehouse and transformed it into a chocolate factory reminiscent of the movie, The ensemble comprised of trees made of lollipops, a marshmallow padded room and the signature chocolate river running down the middle of the factory.

Also staying faithful to the movie, he invited ten guests via golden tickets placed inside his Feastables brand chocolate bars. These ten contestants would compete against each other in a series of challenges, with the grand prize being the deed to the chocolate factory.

Although there were many obstacles throughout the video, the finale was the standout. The final three contestants faced off in a dessert cook-off judged by none other than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay chose the winner, who received the deed to the chocolate factory. Given it's an impractical prize, MrBeast offered the winner a deal where he would buy back the warehouse in exchange for half a million dollars in cash. The winner accepted.

The video was an instant success, receiving 35 million views in one day. He thanked fans on Twitter for their support.

"The video took months to make and obviously millions of dollars, I'm so glad it's doing well."

It looks like the hard work and money spent has once again paid off for MrBeast.

Fans react to Chocolate Factory video receiving 35 million views in a day

Fans congratulated the YouTuber on the Chocolate Factory video's success, exalting it for its ingenuity and lauding its success.

c0il @c0ilgg @MrBeast its a very good video mr beast @MrBeast its a very good video mr beast

SmashCrasher @SmashCrashr @MrBeast You did a great job man. Always impressed @MrBeast You did a great job man. Always impressed

Andrew Frawley @AndrewFrawley4 @MrBeast Twas a great video. I wanted to swim in the chocolate river @MrBeast Twas a great video. I wanted to swim in the chocolate river

Esha @iBeFilipino @MrBeast It was legit. Made me want chocolate and mentos. And coke. Not in that order @MrBeast It was legit. Made me want chocolate and mentos. And coke. Not in that order

He is the type of YouTuber who is always trying to outdo himself, which should leave many fans excited about what the next big budget video could be.

