League of Legends' brand new Astronaut skins: Release date, expected price, and more

On February 8, 2023, Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends, officially revealed several new skins that will be coming to the game soon. These skins will be listed under the Astronaut theme, a fan favorite in the community.

As such, the release date and expected price of the skins have been listed in this article. Unfortunately, no new skinline will be introduced, although it is understandable, considering the past few weeks have been tough for the developers. A security breach within the company, along with bugs and glitches that have plagued the game since Season 13 began, has put Riot on the backfoot.

That aside, these Astronaut skins should attract the attention of many players as, this time, certain champions have been included who, despite not being in the meta, have a dedicated fanbase.

Details regarding brand-new Astronaut skins in League of Legends

The new Astronaut skins in League of Legends are set to be released alongside patch 13.4. The developers will release skins for a total of five champions.

The champions that are set to receive the skins include Fizz, Xerath, Ivern, Singed, and Kennen, who is probably the only champion mildly involved in the current meta.

Apart from that, all the other champions are off-meta, which is surprising. It has been a while since the developers focused on an entire skinline for the off-meta champions.

During the League of Legends Season 13 preview, it was mentioned that in 2023, many champions who had not received skins for a while would eventually be getting a few. It now looks like the developers have started to keep their word.

Players will not be too disappointed when it comes to solo-queue, as some use these units regularly.

Expected prices and new Astronaut skins in League of Legends

1) Astronaut Fizz

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2) Astronaut Kennen

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3) Astronaut Ivern

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4) Astronaut Xerath

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5) Astronaut Singed

Expected Price: 1350 RP

Note: Splash Arts will be updated once available

It is important to bear in mind that the prices are predictive and have been provided based on the design and animation of the skins. Hence, official prices can vary depending on the game's developers.

