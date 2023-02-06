League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split Week 3 results: T1 retain top spot, Gen.G dominates

The third week of the 2023 Spring Split in League of Legends LCK has officially concluded. It was a week filled with exciting and tense matches.

However, the most notable news is that T1 held onto their top spot in the LCK for another week after successfully maintaining their momentum. In addition, Gen.G, a team many wrote off this season, showcased dominant performances in recent matches.

HLE is gradually making a comeback and providing glimpses of their future potential. Meanwhile, Dplus KIA has found themselves in a precarious position once again after losing games despite having a strong roster.

Standings and team overview after Week 3 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The overall team standings after Week 3 at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses T1 6 5 1 Gen.G 6 5 1 Dplus KIA 6 4 2 Liiv Sandbox 6 4 2 KT Rolster 6 3 3 Hanwha Life Esports 6 3 3 Brion 6 3 3 DRX 6 1 5 KDF 6 1 5 Nongshim Redforce 6 1 5

It is safe to say that for now, T1 and Gen.G are the two best teams in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. T1 has been showcasing strong early game performances, with Keria going for unconventional picks in the support role.

T1 suffered their only loss this week against Hanwha Life Esports, where the latter performed exceptionally well. Nevertheless, T1 remains a formidable team, despite some concerns about their late-game decision-making.

Gen.G is a team whom most analysts disregarded for the 2023 season of LCK, especially because of Ruler's departure. However, the team seems to be regaining its form and steadily rising to the top.

Dplus KIA stumbled in Week 3, losing their match against Gen.G and displaying some flaws in their gameplay. Despite being a formidable roster on paper, the team needs to address their issues quickly and start securing victories against top competitors.

Liiv Sandbox is regaining their form and making the mid-table league more competitive. Although they may not have the power to beat teams like T1 or Gen.G, they are certainly carving a space for themselves in the middle of the standings.

Hanwha Life Esports is another team who finally seems to have regained their footing in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. They lost to Gen.G in Week 2 but ended up winning against T1 in Week 3. The victory against the latter came as a surprise, and the weakest players on the team stepped up and performed exceptionally.

Hanwha Life Esports' recent win against T1 in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split could signal a turning point for the team. However, they must continue their winning streak to show that they have successfully overcome their previous challenges in the tournament.

