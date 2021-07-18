League of Legends LCS Week 7 Day 2 results: 100 Thieves' Ssumday takes all of his teams deaths to sacrifice himself for the win

The 'Golden Guardians' have been on a hot streak despite being at the bottom of the ranks. For the first time in a while, only one team managed to pull an upset in LCS. There weren't many close games today, with the narrowest gold gap resting at 6k in favor of Golden Guardians in their victory over Team Dignitas.

100 Thieves and Team Liquid battled it out as two of the LCS' high-ranking teams where four 100T members finished without a single death. As expected, C9 fired away with three straight wins against CLG, giving their opponent a loss number nine out of the last 10 games.

TSM handled Immortals without much trouble despite an aggressive Xerxe on Kayn, and Evil Geniuses closed out the LCS day with a sturdy win over a hot FlyQuest after they stunned TSM yesterday.

LCS results: 100 Thieves cruise to victory

C9 stomps CLG into the ground

Next it. I told you C9 would win. You can always trust my predictions.https://t.co/FTAJ6E4gRr #LCS pic.twitter.com/JG62qA4tWd — Tim Sevenhuysen (@TimSevenhuysen) July 17, 2021

CLG started okay initially, picking up a kill or two here and there. But C9 exploded from there, taking advantage of every CLG mistake. They didn't allow their opponent to take a single objective and beat them in kills 17-8.

C9 swarmed CLG like a murder of crows eager to pick clean the bodies left behind. Tomorrow, C9 will look to take more wins than losses in the LCS Week 7 as Golden Guardians move in with their massive momentum.

Ssumday takes one for the team as 100 Thieves push their way to victory over TL

The Darkin Week: @VictorHuang has a monstrous performance on Varus in that @100T_Esports win and earns player of the game #LCS pic.twitter.com/9hctEE7Jup — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) July 17, 2021

From the get-go, Team Liquid sent Armao to the top lane several times, hindering Ssumday's ability to grasp at anything. The poor top laner for 100 Thieves finished the game with all of his team's deaths at 1-5-7, but his willingness to throw himself at TL assured a swift win.

Abbedagge proved how lethal Leblanc still is in the LCS as he nuked TL across the board on several occasions. FBI also pulled out some sneaky moves by sniping Tactical and CoreJJ before either could react to his damage.

Spica and Huni return to normal and aid TSM to surge over IMT

@TSM's @PowerOfEvilLoL was so good on Ahri today and made @esports_kobe a BELIEVER! #LCS



Thank you to @esports_kobe and @RiotPhreak casting the first 3 games today for Day 2! Kobe and Phreak are both awesome and fantastic casters! #TSMWIN — Derich Ip (@DerichlovesT) July 17, 2021

Huni and Spica arguably threw for TSM on a handful of occasions in yesterday's loss to FlyQuest, but today, they seemed to carry a change of mindset to play more efficiently. Huni kept his signature Nocturne and picked up seven kills for his team as PowerOfEvil also grabbed seven to match him.

The APC Ziggs for Raes didn't snowball enough to push back TSM's onslaught, falling behind at 1-6-6. The winning LCS team collected themselves well after yesterday and only gave up two towers as the only lost objectives.

Golden Guardians keep their Week 7 undefeated chances alive against DIG

Golden Guardians have as many wins in the last 4 games w/ Licorice as they had in the entire Spring Split.#LCS — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) July 17, 2021

Lately in the LCS, Golden Guardians are looking like a strong and viable team, even if it's too late for them to make the playoffs. Ablazeolive's interesting Tahm Kench mid lane pick proved to be a game-changing decision as he dominated Yusui's Akali.

Licorice also played a good game and stacked up to six kills and six assists in two deaths. GG kept their composure, only surrendering four towers in the objective category while grabbing five drakes themselves accelerated them towards a win.

Evil Geniuses extinguish FlyQuest's hot streak

The player with the most physicalDamageDealt during a game in the 2021 #LCS Summer Split is EG Danny with 441237 — LCRS (@the_lcrs) July 18, 2021

Danny and Jiizuke went to work for Evil Geniuses, combining for 13 of EG's 16 kills. While FLY's nxi finished the game without a death, each of his teammates took four apiece. Triple couldn't repeat his LCS magic on Leblanc as Jiizuke's Ryze locked him down for good.

This was a much-needed win for EG if they have eyes on challenging 100T, TSM, and TL for the LCS championship. They'll look to close out Week 7 against DIG while FlyQuest will move on to a rolling 100 Thieves.

Edited by Srijan Sen