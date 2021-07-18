League of Legends LCS Week 7 Day 2 results: 100 Thieves' Ssumday takes all of his teams deaths to sacrifice himself for the win

The 'Golden Guardians' have been on a hot streak despite being at the bottom of the ranks. For the first time in a while, only one team managed to pull an upset in LCS. There weren't many close games today, with the narrowest gold gap resting at 6k in favor of Golden Guardians in their victory over Team Dignitas.
100 Thieves and Team Liquid battled it out as two of the LCS' high-ranking teams where four 100T members finished without a single death. As expected, C9 fired away with three straight wins against CLG, giving their opponent a loss number nine out of the last 10 games.
TSM handled Immortals without much trouble despite an aggressive Xerxe on Kayn, and Evil Geniuses closed out the LCS day with a sturdy win over a hot FlyQuest after they stunned TSM yesterday.
LCS results: 100 Thieves cruise to victory
C9 stomps CLG into the ground
CLG started okay initially, picking up a kill or two here and there. But C9 exploded from there, taking advantage of every CLG mistake. They didn't allow their opponent to take a single objective and beat them in kills 17-8.
C9 swarmed CLG like a murder of crows eager to pick clean the bodies left behind. Tomorrow, C9 will look to take more wins than losses in the LCS Week 7 as Golden Guardians move in with their massive momentum.
Ssumday takes one for the team as 100 Thieves push their way to victory over TL
From the get-go, Team Liquid sent Armao to the top lane several times, hindering Ssumday's ability to grasp at anything. The poor top laner for 100 Thieves finished the game with all of his team's deaths at 1-5-7, but his willingness to throw himself at TL assured a swift win.
Abbedagge proved how lethal Leblanc still is in the LCS as he nuked TL across the board on several occasions. FBI also pulled out some sneaky moves by sniping Tactical and CoreJJ before either could react to his damage.
Spica and Huni return to normal and aid TSM to surge over IMT
Huni and Spica arguably threw for TSM on a handful of occasions in yesterday's loss to FlyQuest, but today, they seemed to carry a change of mindset to play more efficiently. Huni kept his signature Nocturne and picked up seven kills for his team as PowerOfEvil also grabbed seven to match him.
The APC Ziggs for Raes didn't snowball enough to push back TSM's onslaught, falling behind at 1-6-6. The winning LCS team collected themselves well after yesterday and only gave up two towers as the only lost objectives.
Golden Guardians keep their Week 7 undefeated chances alive against DIG
Lately in the LCS, Golden Guardians are looking like a strong and viable team, even if it's too late for them to make the playoffs. Ablazeolive's interesting Tahm Kench mid lane pick proved to be a game-changing decision as he dominated Yusui's Akali.
Licorice also played a good game and stacked up to six kills and six assists in two deaths. GG kept their composure, only surrendering four towers in the objective category while grabbing five drakes themselves accelerated them towards a win.
Evil Geniuses extinguish FlyQuest's hot streak
Danny and Jiizuke went to work for Evil Geniuses, combining for 13 of EG's 16 kills. While FLY's nxi finished the game without a death, each of his teammates took four apiece. Triple couldn't repeat his LCS magic on Leblanc as Jiizuke's Ryze locked him down for good.
This was a much-needed win for EG if they have eyes on challenging 100T, TSM, and TL for the LCS championship. They'll look to close out Week 7 against DIG while FlyQuest will move on to a rolling 100 Thieves.