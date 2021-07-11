League of Legends LEC Week 5 Day 2: G2 stomps Rogue to the ground to dethrone the first-place team

Standings in the LEC continue to fluctuate as July passes by with incredible matchups across the board, including wild comebacks, insane solo carries and more.

G2 challenged top-placed Rogue and took the fight to them in a vicious contest while Astralis stole the game from Misfits with an impressive backdoor performance.

Fnatic received a tough game from EXCEL but rallied in the end to take the win. After 3 straight losses, Vitality found life against SK Gaming, and MAD Lions pushed Schalke 04 further down the ranks.

League of Legends LEC results after G2 thrashes first-place Rogue

Vitality snaps losing streak against last-place SK Gaming

Vitality took control of the game early on, only surrendering 2 towers and a lone drake to SK Gaming. They also stacked up 18 kills to SK's 7 with Crownshot and Selfmade at 7 each while only taking one death between the two.

SK rarely had an opportunity come their way as Vitality held the advantage for most of the game. The last-place team in the LEC stays at the bottom after performing poorly against a middle-of-the-pack Vitality.

MAD Lions finish Week 5 at 2-0 after keeping Schalke under their thumb

Humanoid has been the best performer for Mad Lions all time, even at MSI he was in top 2 mid laners by stats.

Armut kind of not the same way he Used to play and neither elyoya — Shreyas Sinha (@Joker_Shreyas) July 10, 2021

MAD's Humanoid and Elyoya took 12 of their team's 15 kills to carry the Lions over an unimpressive Shalke 04. While Schalke managed to take 4 of MAD's towers, they couldn't find a single drake, baron, or inhibitor.

The first 15 minutes appeared to keep both LEC teams balanced, but a clean handful of team fights for MAD Lions quickly propelled them to victory.

Schalke ends the week with 2 losses while MAD grabs both games in a better performance than yesterday's showing against EXCEL.

Astralis backdoors against Misfits to steal the game in a nailbiter

Watching #LEC & Learning LoL - at that point had watched Misfits V Astralis & Astralis pulled a flank win. Was pretty cool to watch as they were behind for most of the game. — Abi 💙 #GameLoveGive (@PolarBearTwitch) July 10, 2021

Between the two teams, they slaughtered each other to accumulate 45 kills as Misfits took 26 and Astralis took 19. Both teams cracked their opponents' bases open, and Misfits held a gold lead for almost the entire game.

Astralis beat Misfits in the objective race, taking 10 towers, 4 drakes, and 2 barons, but Misfits seemed to close the gap to end around the 43rd minute. MagiFelix pulled a daring move, however, and teleported to the Misfits base to end the LEC game all by himself as his team kept on fighting.

Fnatic defends against an aggressive EXCEL

In another case where one team finished undefeated in LEC Week 5, Fnatic handed EXCEL their second LEC loss in a row after beating them in kills 21-15. Each team took a baron and an inhibitor, but Fnatic killed 4 of the game's 5 drakes.

Upset managed to defend his life on Aphelios for the entire game, finishing 5-0-9 as Nisqy took 8 kills on Sylas. EXCEL pushed back with Kryze racking up 6 kills and impacting many of the team fights, but it wasn't enough to best Fnatic.

G2 demolishes Rogue and shocks the world on the back of Rekkles's Tristana

Each G2 member must go bald to achieve their peak gameplay pic.twitter.com/3G6K1U6eAl — Barento 🇵🇸 (@RazLCS) July 9, 2021

Prior to today's game between Rogue and G2, almost no one expected the underdog to upset the LEC top contender. G2 didn't just beat Rogue, but they ran through them like a knife through butter, piling up 18 kills while their opponent only managed to take 1.

Rekkles played an insane game, killing 11 Rogue members in his team's dominance. G2 steamrolled Rogue and put them in the dirt at every opportunity, gaining a large chunk of momentum going into LEC Week 6 after a huge string of losses.

