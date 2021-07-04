League of Legends LEC Week 5 Day 2 results: Rogue wins a clincher as G2 decides to throw a 10k gold lead

Today's LEC games saw good matchups across the board with every team within 3 places of each other aside from Fnatic's match against SK Gaming.

EXCEL continues its win streak while G2 added 4 straight losses in the books in a wild game where they handed Misfits the victory.

Astralis and Schalke played an incredibly close game, with each team matching the other in every category besides the barons. Rogue and MAD Lions then finished the day in an LEC Spring Split finals rematch that displayed both teams' prowess.

League of Legends LEC results after a stunning throw from G2

EXCEL wins 2 in a row after crushing Vitality

EXCEL beat down Vitality with a commanding 18k gold lead by the end of the game to match their 22-6 kill count win. EXCEL's Patrik brought Draven back out and ripped away at every opponent while finishing the game deathless with 18 takedowns.

Vitality's SLT couldn't get the job done on Renekton, who's been strong in professional play for the most part. They managed to take 2 towers and a drake away from EXCEL but lost everything else, including the game.

Astralis and Schalke 04 almost mirror each other's stats in a back and forth game

Gonna have to disagree with the broascast and say that Schalke 04 truly threw that game. Gj Astralis for seizing the opportunity of course, but the game should have been over after that Baron fight. #LEC — Tom Matthiesen (@TomMatthiesen) July 3, 2021

4 minutes into the game, both LEC teams had spent 2 teleports each in a skirmish in the bot lane where Nuclearint picked up the only kill. A series of objective teamfights kept the kill and objective count bouncing back and forth with Astralis finishing with +2 kills and -1 objectives.

Schalke racked up 67k gold to Astralis' 66k gold and tied them in drakes at 3 a piece. WhiteKnight's Lee Sin game for Astralis won them multiple team fights, including the last 2 that pushed his team to victory.

Fnatic mows over last-place SK Gaming on the backs of Nisqy and Bwipo

Bwipo is so much better playing jungle — Zeke (@EzequelMurillo) July 3, 2021

Hylissang's Pyke proved to be a great pick in champion selection as he stacked 4 kills early on in this LEC game. Nisqy's insane Everfrost play aided his team in locking down SK's carries as he finished deathless at 5-0-9.

Bwipo constantly held jungle control over Veigo, making sure Treatz's Lee Sin stayed down and out. Fnatic's team blitzed through SK's lineup as they stretched to victory with a terrible performance from their opponent.

G2 throws massive lead as Misfits drive it down mid and win in 1 minute

For 95% of this LEC game, G2 won every fight, caught every roaming Misfit, and took every drake that spawned. They stretched the lead to 10k in gold and had 5 kills over Misfits as they cracked their opponent's base wide open.

Things were looking great for G2 until they basically let Misfits take elder drake from right under them. Misfits floored the gas pedal afterward, killing 4 G2 members and marching down the mid lane to end the game 60 seconds later and handing G2 another LEC loss.

Rogue keeps first-place spot in LEC after withering through MAD Lions

MAD fired out of the gate with a mission in mind, picking up the first 4 kills of the game under the 10-minute mark. Rogue came back with a vengeance, however, as they won the kill count 21-10 and the objective count 19-7 with an elder drake.

Rogue's Larssen caught on fire with Orianna and picked up 8 kills and 8 assists on 2 deaths. Kaiser and Armut kept getting caught for MAD as Rogue ran away with the game after a rocky start.

