League of Legends LoLdle #251: Answers for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

LoLdle is League of Legends' version of Wordle. Just like its inspiration, the game releases a puzzle every day.

In LoLdle, players are given clues that they can use to guess the names of champions from Riot Games' multiplayer online battle arena sensation.

One of the best things about LoLdle is that it tests players' knowledge at a much deeper level. Therefore, those who pay a lot of attention to the game will excel at LoLdle.

The answers to LoLdle number 251 have been released. The puzzle for March 15, 2023, is easy, and players should not have any issues solving it.

What are the answers to League of Legends' LoLdle on March 15, 2023?

The LoLdle answers for the day are as follows:

Classic: Urgot

Quote: Lillia

Ability: Syndra, Bonus: R

Emoji: Aurelion Sol

Splash: Rakan, Bonus: IG Rakan

Past League of Legends LoLdle answers

The LoLdle answers from the last few days are listed below:

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

March 12, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

When it comes to the LoLdle puzzle on March 15, 2023, Urgot is probably the only answer that is a bit tricky to guess. Lillia's quote is very common, so players can easily figure out the answer. Syndra's ability icon is also easy to guess, considering how popular the champion is.

Meanwhile, the emoji showcases a planet, which makes the answer (Aurelion Sol) extremely obvious. Rakan's skin is also an easy giveaway. This is because there are very few IG skins within League of Legends.

