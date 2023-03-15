Create

League of Legends LoLdle #251: Answers for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
Modified Mar 15, 2023 08:26 IST
LoLdle March 15, 2023 answers (Image via Riot Games)
LoLdle March 15, 2023 answers (Image via Riot Games)

LoLdle is League of Legends' version of Wordle. Just like its inspiration, the game releases a puzzle every day.

In LoLdle, players are given clues that they can use to guess the names of champions from Riot Games' multiplayer online battle arena sensation.

We put our team's Loldle skills to the test...Turns out @huhi and @Licorice really are the GOATs 👑🐐 https://t.co/6qqU3u3nOn

One of the best things about LoLdle is that it tests players' knowledge at a much deeper level. Therefore, those who pay a lot of attention to the game will excel at LoLdle.

The answers to LoLdle number 251 have been released. The puzzle for March 15, 2023, is easy, and players should not have any issues solving it.

What are the answers to League of Legends' LoLdle on March 15, 2023?

The LoLdle answers for the day are as follows:

Classic: Urgot

Quote: Lillia

Ability: Syndra, Bonus: R

Emoji: Aurelion Sol

Splash: Rakan, Bonus: IG Rakan

Past League of Legends LoLdle answers

The LoLdle answers from the last few days are listed below:

  • March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne
  • March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne
  • March 12, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani
  • March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen
  • March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina
  • March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong
  • March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco
  • March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump
  • March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana
  • March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah
  • March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko
  • March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc
Our most important pre-game tradition: daily LoLdle https://t.co/Di9R2zfwkZ

When it comes to the LoLdle puzzle on March 15, 2023, Urgot is probably the only answer that is a bit tricky to guess. Lillia's quote is very common, so players can easily figure out the answer. Syndra's ability icon is also easy to guess, considering how popular the champion is.

Meanwhile, the emoji showcases a planet, which makes the answer (Aurelion Sol) extremely obvious. Rakan's skin is also an easy giveaway. This is because there are very few IG skins within League of Legends.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...