League of Legends LoLdle #253: Answers for Friday, March 17, 2023

On March 17, 2023, League of Legends LoLdle released puzzle number #253 on their official website. The puzzle includes recognizing a champion based on specific clues that can be found within the game itself.

For the convenience of interested readers, this article will provide all of the answers for puzzle #253 in detail. Interestingly, the answers were slightly tricky this week as four out of the five champions aren't very common in solo queue.

It must be mentioned that players should always try to figure out the answers on their own before looking at the solutions that have been listed below.

League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 17, 2023

The LoLdle answers for March 17, 2023 are as follows:

Classic: Hecarim

Quote: Twitch

Ability: Talon, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Pyke

Splash Art: Gnar, Bonus: Default

Previous answers for League of Legends LoLdle

The past answers of League of Legends LoLdle have been provided below:

March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx

March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

March 12, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong

March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco

March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump

March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana

March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah

March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko

March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc

Amongst the answers for March 17, 2023, Hecarim is definitely a tricky one as the champion has a very unique affiliation when it comes to the region in comparison to other units in the game. Both Twitch and Talon are difficult to guess as neither of them are as popular in the current meta of League of Legends.

Pyke is potentially the easiest one to guess, although newer players will find this hard as well. Lastly, Gnar is definitely a difficult answer as not only is this particular champion very rare in solo queue, but very few players use his skins. Unless someone is playing him on a regular basis, it's certainly something that most players are going to miss.

Poll : 0 votes