League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 (MSI) Day 1 standings: G2 Esports go 2-0, T1 starts with a win

G2 Esports and T1were dominant on day 1 (Image via League of Legends)
G2 Esports and T1were dominant on day 1 (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov &quot;Vergil&quot; Mukherjee
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified May 10, 2022 07:32 PM IST
The first day of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has come to an end. It was a brilliant day for fans of League esports, and there is no doubt that the stage is set for more in the future.

G2 Esports had two games to play today, and the team demolished its competition in both of those. The North America vs. Europe match-up was not even close by any means. Faker's T1 also started the day with a win, despite a few hiccups early in the game.

Red Canids pulled off a massive upset today as the Brazilians destroyed PSG Talon 13-0 in the final game of the day. This upset win did open up a lot more possibilities for Group B at MSI 2022.

#T1WIN @T1LoL win the opening match of #MSI2022! https://t.co/yntPRVhbYu

Day 1 results at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022

Before moving on with some analysis, it is first important to take a look at the points table after day 1 for all the three groups:

Group A
Team Matches PlayedWin-Loss
T111-0
DetonatioN FocusMe11-0
Team Aze1 0-1
Saigon Buffalo1 0-1
Group B
TeamMatches PlayedWin-Loss
Royal Never Give Up1 1-0
Red Canids11-0
Istanbul Wildcats1 0-1
PSG Talon1 0-1
Group C
TeamMatches PlayedWin-Loss
G2 Esports2 2-0
Evil Geniuses1 0-1
ORDER10-1

Amongst the three groups, the results of the first one are pretty much expected. T1 had a few issues against Saigon Buffalo but then ended up grabbing a comfortable victory in the end. DetonatioN FocusMe was very clean and ensured that Team Aze stood no chance.

Starting with a win:@G2esports win against @ordergaming_gg! #MSI2022 https://t.co/g84FWtRsmP

There were no surprises in the third group as well since G2 Esports absolutely dominated both Evil Geniuses and ORDER. The match against ORDER looked a bit rough, though that is quite understandable since it was the first game for G2 Esports and the latter also has a habit of going for risky plays.

However, the surprise of the day was the second group, where Red Canids demolished PSG Talon in dominating fashion. The Brazilian League of Legends team came into this tournament as underdogs, but since Worlds 2021, the squad has evolved a lot.

PSG Talon stood no chance and ended up losing the game 13-0. It is definitely a major slap for the PCS champions, and a lot of work needs to be done before facing Royal Never Give Up tomorrow. As for the other two teams, the result was as expected, with the Istanbul Wildcats getting ripped apart by Xiaohu and his boys.

In terms of meta, there have been a lot of changes. Certain picks like Wukong, Gwen, Zoe, and Karthus took high priority for some teams. Lucian seems to be back in the meta once again in the botlane.

The defending Champions start #MSI2022 with a win! https://t.co/cTjdf1y2Pv

Zeri was picked once by G2 Esports, though Aphelios seems to have maintained his position very well. Jinx was nowhere to be seen, and it looks like the champion is gone for now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, the usual midlaners like LeBlanc and Ahri are still pretty relevant alongside standard junglers like Lee Sin and Viego. Hopefully, a lot more surprises will be waiting for the fans on the second day of League of Legends MSI 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

