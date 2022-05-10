League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 (MSI) Day 1 standings: G2 Esports go 2-0, T1 starts with a win

The first day of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has come to an end. It was a brilliant day for fans of League esports, and there is no doubt that the stage is set for more in the future.

G2 Esports had two games to play today, and the team demolished its competition in both of those. The North America vs. Europe match-up was not even close by any means. Faker's T1 also started the day with a win, despite a few hiccups early in the game.

Red Canids pulled off a massive upset today as the Brazilians destroyed PSG Talon 13-0 in the final game of the day. This upset win did open up a lot more possibilities for Group B at MSI 2022.

Day 1 results at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational 2022

Before moving on with some analysis, it is first important to take a look at the points table after day 1 for all the three groups:

Group A Team Matches Played Win-Loss T1 1 1-0 DetonatioN FocusMe 1 1-0 Team Aze 1 0-1 Saigon Buffalo 1 0-1

Group B Team Matches Played Win-Loss Royal Never Give Up 1 1-0 Red Canids 1 1-0 Istanbul Wildcats 1 0-1 PSG Talon 1 0-1

Group C Team Matches Played Win-Loss G2 Esports 2 2-0 Evil Geniuses 1 0-1 ORDER 1 0-1

Amongst the three groups, the results of the first one are pretty much expected. T1 had a few issues against Saigon Buffalo but then ended up grabbing a comfortable victory in the end. DetonatioN FocusMe was very clean and ensured that Team Aze stood no chance.

There were no surprises in the third group as well since G2 Esports absolutely dominated both Evil Geniuses and ORDER. The match against ORDER looked a bit rough, though that is quite understandable since it was the first game for G2 Esports and the latter also has a habit of going for risky plays.

However, the surprise of the day was the second group, where Red Canids demolished PSG Talon in dominating fashion. The Brazilian League of Legends team came into this tournament as underdogs, but since Worlds 2021, the squad has evolved a lot.

PSG Talon stood no chance and ended up losing the game 13-0. It is definitely a major slap for the PCS champions, and a lot of work needs to be done before facing Royal Never Give Up tomorrow. As for the other two teams, the result was as expected, with the Istanbul Wildcats getting ripped apart by Xiaohu and his boys.

In terms of meta, there have been a lot of changes. Certain picks like Wukong, Gwen, Zoe, and Karthus took high priority for some teams. Lucian seems to be back in the meta once again in the botlane.

Zeri was picked once by G2 Esports, though Aphelios seems to have maintained his position very well. Jinx was nowhere to be seen, and it looks like the champion is gone for now.

Finally, the usual midlaners like LeBlanc and Ahri are still pretty relevant alongside standard junglers like Lee Sin and Viego. Hopefully, a lot more surprises will be waiting for the fans on the second day of League of Legends MSI 2022.

