League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 3 Standings: G2, T1 and RNG continue rampage, PSG pick first win

The third day at League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has come to an end. It was another fantastic day where the big teams continued their winning run, with the minor regions struggling to keep up.

G2 Esports, RNG and T1 have been dominating the competition unlike any other. Currently, all three teams are undefeated and are looking to remain at the top for the rest of the group stage. However, PSG Talon, a team that has been disappointing so far, has finally picked up a win today.

In any case, as it stands, Group B is looking the most interesting. Obviously, RNG is the clear winner, but the other three teams are looking to fight till the last day to grab the second position.

Results, Standings and Positions of all teams after day 3 at League of Legends MSI 2022

Before moving on with the analysis, it is first important to provide the standings of all teams after day 3 at League of Legends MSI 2022. The results are:

Group A Team Name Matches Played Results T1 3 3-0 Saigon Buffalo 3 2-1 DetonatioN FocusMe 3 1-2 Team Aze 3 0-3

Group B Team Name Matches Played Results RNG 3 3-0 Red Canids 3 1-2 Istanbul Wildcats 3 1-2 PSG Talon 3 1-2

Group C Team Name Matches Played Results G2 Esports 4 4-0 Evil Geniuses 4 2-2 ORDER 4 0-4

Group A as of now is looking like a done deal with T1 just toying with its opponents. In fact, such is the situation that T1 is merely trying out tactics to see what works in the meta and what does not.

Saigon Buffalo is performing quite well after their initial loss to T1 and has managed to successfully defeat both DetonatioN FocusMe and Team Aze quite comfortably. It is definitely a shame that the former is unable to perform better, as a lot more was expected of the Japanese representatives.

In Group B, RNG is the most dominant team as it looks like the Chinese juggernauts are looking to go undefeated as well. However, contrary to T1, RNG is a lot more focussed and is not taking any of its opponents lightly. In fact, the team is showing massive respect for everything that League of Legends MSI 2022 has to offer.

Apart from that, the other three teams have been caught in a stalemate as of now. PSG Talon finally picked up a win and the final set of matches in Group B will definitely be interesting to watch.

Lastly, in Group C, G2 Esports is in a commanding lead ahead of the others. It is tough to say whether ORDER will be able to do anything at all as the former, just like RNG, is showing full respect to opponents and playing in an extremely focussed manner.

Evil Geniuses is sort of in a 50-50 situation, though the team has showcased talent and can pick a game or two against G2 Esports in the final day of Group C on May 14, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul