League of Legends MSI 2022 Finals: Match schedule, start time, and more

The second semi-final at League of Legends MSI 2022 has finally ended. This was arguably one of the most dominant performances by T1 as the Korean champions demolished G2 Esports 3-0 and booked a place in the finals.

T1 has shown that there is no need to push through mid-to-late games as long as they have a solid early game. This might be good or bad depending upon the meta or the teams that T1 is facing.

However, it seems to be working, and there is no reason to change it in any way whatsoever. Because RNG is also a team that relies on mid-to-late games, it might be T1's tournament to lose.

Overview of participating teams and finals schedule at League of Legends MSI 2022

Before discussing anything else, it is first important to provide the schedule for the finals at League of Legends MSI 2022: Finals - May 29, 2022.

T1 vs RNG

The match will start at 1.00 AM PT/1.30 PM IST, but there will be a small opening ceremony to commemorate the finalists of MSI 2022. Fans will get to catch all that through Riot Games' Twitch channel or on the LoL esports website.

Now, coming to the teams, T1 is the strongest between the two. The League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split champions have some of the best early games in the world.

No team can win against this T1 in laning, and the Korean juggernauts will pick up a massive gold advantage irrespective of their opponents.

The same thing happened against G2 Esports in the semi-finals as well as since T1 continued to pick early game champions, and the former tried to scale. However, the latter never gave the LEC champions a chance to do that and finished the game within 20 to 25 minutes.

Thus, there is no doubt that T1 is invincible in the current meta, and this was indeed the story of the team back during the regional season as well. No team is unbeatable forever, but in the current MSI 2022 patch, the Korean champions might just be the best team ever.

RNG, on the other hand, has been a mid-to-late game team. The League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split champions seldom pick up advantages early in matches. It is always through end-game rotations and scaling from GALA that the Chinese champions pick up wins.

This could be an issue for RNG as T1 is relentless in the early game and does not leave any breathing scope. The latter is heavily favored tomorrow, and it looks difficult for RNG unless there is a tremendous performance from Xiaohu and co.

