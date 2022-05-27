RNG defeat Evil Geniuses 3-0 in the semi-final of League of Legends MSI 2022 to book a finals spot

The first semi-final of League of Legends MSI 2022 has officially come to an end. It was a match between Evil Geniuses and RNG, where the latter came out victorious to book a spot in the grand finals of the tournament.

It was a clean 3-0 victory for RNG, even though Evil Geniuses did make the second and third games quite hard for the Chinese champions. Nevertheless, it was Xiaohu who made sure that RNG had no trouble as his intelligent plays made life difficult for the North American team.

Thus, RNG will now have to wait for its opponent as it could be either T1 or G2 Esports. Even then, considering the performance that RNG has showcased, it looks like Xiaohu and co are more than ready to defend the MSI title yet again.

Full overview of RNG's win over Evil Geniuses at League of Legends MSI 2022 semi-finals

The first semi-final at League of Legends MSI 2022 between RNG and Evil Geniuses might look like a one-sided affair just off the scoreline. It is a 3-0 defeat for the North Americans, which means anyone would say that RNG had it very easy.

However, barring the first game, there were times when Evil Geniuses looked more than ready enough to pick a game off RNG. The first game was simply a slaughter fest.

The second game is where things looked different. Even after RNG had a strong start, Inspired, jojopyun and Danny made some heroic plays which gave Evil Geniuses a lead towards mid-game. The issue was that Danny was on Jinx and he had no means of escape.

RNG, however, was drafted primarily for diving the backline and Xiaohu made sure that Danny never got a chance to free fire. As a result, despite gaining some advantages, the Chinese champions were able to grab the win.

Finally, in the third game, RNG again started aggressive and was able to gather a significant gold lead very early. Evil Geniuses did not give up and Inspired, jojopyun and Danny made two clutch plays in the Baron pit and in the Elder Dragon pit to delay the match.

Unfortunately, despite gaining the Elder buff, Evil Geniuses did not look confident and eventually ended up losing the game towards the end. Maybe if the North Americans tried to push, the game could have been different.

Regardless, Evil Geniuses is definitely showing promise. There are a few young players in the squad who do not have a lot of experience. However, this League of Legends MSI 2022 will help them to get better and will provide the team with the confidence to prepare for Worlds 2022.

