League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 2: G2 Esports go 24-0, RNG defeat T1

The second day of the rumble stage at League of Legends Mid Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 has officially come to an end. It was another exciting day filled with games that no one would want to miss.

G2 Esports continued its winning streak to 24-0 after victories over Evil Geniuses and Saigon Buffalo. Other than that Chinese juggernauts RNG (Royal Never Give Up) defeated T1 in a game that was filled with individual mistakes, multiple misplays, and decision-making errors.

PSG Talon had a very rough day, and so did Saigon Buffalo, as both the teams ended up losing its games in disastrous fashions.

Results, standings and overview of day 2 at League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage

Before moving on with anything, it is now time to focus on the standings and results after day 2 of League of Legends MSI 2022:

Team Name Games Played Win-Loss G2 Esports 4 4-0 RNG 4 3-1 T1 4 2-2 Evil Geniuses 4 2-2 PSG Talon 4 1-3 Saigon Buffalo 4 0-4

G2 Esports remains undefeated as the League of Legends LEC 2022 champions have managed to go on a 24-0 streak after today's wins. Although their match against Evil Geniuses did look a bit dicey at first, the North American champions managed to keep the game on level footing through heroics from Inspired.

Soon, however, a fight near the baron catapulted G2 Esports back to the top and then it was suddenly all over. The second match against Saigon Buffalo was a slaughter fest. The VCS representatives stood no chance as Caps and Jankos demolished everything the latter had to offer.

RNG obviously had a great day as not only did the Chinese champions defeat PSG Talon, but also grabbed a victory against T1 through heroics from Xiaohu and Gala. The match against T1 did not look very convincing though, as both teams made numerous mistakes with RNG just capitalizing on the same.

T1 is suddenly looking extremely mortal despite the League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split win streak. The players are making mistakes that they made back during the Summer Split of 2021. Suddenly, T1 seems to have lost all its composure and is struggling to find a solid footing after the early game dominance against opponents who are of similar level.

Evil Geniuses is kind of looking like the fourth seed right now as the North American representatives seem to be winning against teams who are lower down the ladder, but losing to those who are higher up.

Lastly, Saigon Buffalo and PSG Talon are in terrible form and it will take a miracle for any one of them to make it past the rumble stage.

