League of Legends patch 12.20 server downtime (October 19): Maintenance schedule for all regions, Ranked Queue disabled, and more

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, League of Legends will shut down their servers and ranked matchmaking to prepare for the upcoming 12.20 patch update. As such, in this article, the timings for all regions have been provided, covering the two aforementioned aspects.

Patch 12.20 of League of Legends is set to be quite big as a lot of champions are getting adjusted, including units like Sett, Aatrox, Gwen, Maokai, Ziggs, and a few others. Apart from that, the highly anticipated Blitzcrank adjustments will also arrive along with this patch update.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp.



Aatrox is still too strong after Eclipse changes, so tapping him down Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp. Aatrox is still too strong after Eclipse changes, so tapping him down https://t.co/66q99qEeoB

The season is also coming to an end very soon. Thus, players will be looking to push their ranks a little further to ensure they can grab the special victorious skin for Sejuani.

League of Legends patch 12.20 maintenance schedule for all regions and Ranked Queue disable timings

The timings after which the ranked queue will be disabled ahead of the 12.20 patch release have been provided below:

Brazil: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 GMT-03

Europe NE: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 00:30 BST

Europe W: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 BST

Japan: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 03:30 JST

Korea: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 04:30 KST

LAN: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 1:30 GMT-06

NA: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 1:30 PDT

OCE: Ranked Queue will be disabled on 19/10/2022 at 04:30 AEDT

Apart from that, Riot Games has also provided the time at which servers will be shut down for League of Legends. The timings for the same are as follows:

Brazil: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03

Europe NE: Severs will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST

Europe W: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST

Japan: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST

Korea: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST

LAN: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06

NA: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT

AEDT: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 AEDT

According to Riot Games, the servers will remain under maintenance for around 3 hours from the times that have been mentioned above. If there is any form of extension concerning maintenance, the developers will announce it beforehand.

Once the maintenance is over, players will need to open up the League of Legends client and update it to start playing solo queue games once again.

Poll : 0 votes