League of Legends patch 12.21 server downtime (November 2): Maintenance schedule for all regions, Ranked Queue disabled, and more

The League of Legends servers will be going offline on November 2, 2022, in preparation for patch 12.21 and the new champion, K’Sante.

The ranked queue will be disabled before the servers are taken down for all regions, with them going back up approximately 3 hours later.

Along with K’Sante, there will be a fair number of champion updates that players can expect to be introduced to. When talking about the downtime, the developers stated:

“Starting at 11/02/2022 01:30 PDT Ranked Queues will be disabled in preparation for patch 12.21. At 11/02/2022 03:00 PDT the servers will be shut down and all games currently in progress will end in a draw and stats will not be recorded. We estimate the battlegrounds will be unavailable for 3 hours.”

League of Legends patch 12.21 server downtime for all regions

Riot Games have mentioned the following timings for Ranked Queue disabling in League of Legends:

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:30 GMT-03

Europe NE: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 00:30 BST

Europe W: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:30 BST

Japan: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:30 JST

LAN: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 01:30 GMT-06

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 04:30 KST

LAS: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 02:30 GMT-03

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 01:30 PDT

Oceania: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:30 AEST

Russia: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 00:30 MSK

Turkey: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:30 GMT+03

Riot Games pointed out the following regional timings for the League of Legends patch 12.21 maintenance schedule and server downtime:

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/20222 at 05:00 GMT-03

Europe NE: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 02:00 BST

Europe W: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 05:00 BST

Japan: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 05:00 JST

LAN: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 06:00 KST

LAS: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 04:00 GMT-03

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 03:00 PDT

Oceania: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 05:00 AEST

Russia: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 02:00 MSK

Turkey: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 11/02/2022 at 05:00 GMT+03

While the official League of Legends server status page has mentioned that the downtime will be about 3 hours, it can extend beyond that if Riot encounters issues during maintenance.

