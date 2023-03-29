League of Legends patch 13.07 early notes: Massive Azir buffs, Veigar nerfs, Kha’Zix adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.07 pre-notes are live, and players finally have a glimpse of some of the major changes that will make their way to the game in the upcoming update.

There will be an extensive number of buffs and nerfs this time around. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs that will be making their way to Azir.

Notable:



Leaning into W max for Azir and putting more power budget into his sustained damage outputs over poke.



Veigar changes to bias him more towards Mid and not Bot (lvl scaling).



Nerf to Thresh CC chain. Adjustments to Kha isolation vs W evolve.



Veigar and Sejuani will also be receiving some nerfs to their kit, with adjustments hitting Kha’Zix when the patch officially goes live.

Listed below are all the expected changes that will be making their way to League of Legends with patch 13.07.

League of Legends patch 13.07 early notes





Lower Pet base DMG per lvl, AD Ratio, E DMG Amp %, Cap of 8 AAs, Maiden's %HP DMG and made her base litterally "ZERO"



Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official League of Legends patch next week.

Riot Games will test them out on the League of Legends PBE test servers before shipping them with the update.

1) Champion Buffs

Azir

Armor: 19>>>22

Attack Speed Growth: 5% >>> 6%

Skill recommender: Q max >>> W max

Passive Duration: 30 >>> 45

Passive Summon Range: 500 >>> 700

Q Mana Cost: 65-85 >>>70-110

Q Stab Range: 370 >>> 325

W Mana Cost: 40 >>> 40-20

W Damage per Rank: 50-90 >>> 50-118

W Total Damage: 50-200 >>> 50-210

Katarina

Passive Dagger AP Ratio: 65/75/85/95% >>> 70/80/90/100%

R Death Lotus Bonus AD Ratio: 18% Bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus AS) >>> 16% Bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus AS)

Kalista

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 375

Oathsworn Bond Ceremony: Shortened by 4 seconds

Graves

Crit Bonus : 20% >>>30%

R CD: 120-60 >>> 100-60

Alistar

Armor: 44 >>> 47 — Base Health: 670 >>> 685

Yasuo

Passive Shield: 100-475 >>> 100-575 (Heavily backloaded)

E Sweeping Blade Damage Amp: +25% Base Damage per stack, up to 2 stacks >>> +15-25% Total Damage per stack (scaling with Champ Level), up to 4 stacks

2) Champion Nerfs

Rammus

W % Bonus Armor: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%

Veigar

Q AP Ratio: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%

W AP Ratio: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%

R AP Ratio: 75% >>> 65/70/75%

Olaf

Passive Attack Speed: 60%-100% >>> 50%-100%

Q Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 >> 65/115/165/ 215/265

Sejuani

Passive Elite Monster Damage Cap: 300 >>>250

QCD: 18/16.5/15/135/12>>>19/17.5/16/145/13

RCD: 120/100/80>>>130/110/ 90

Wukong

Base AD: 68 >>>66

W CD: 22/19.5/1714.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14

E Bonus AS: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%

Lee Sin

Base AD: 68 >>>66 — Base AR:36>>>34

Zeri

HP Growth: 15>>>110

P Shield Steal: 60% >>>50%

R AD Ratio :: 100% >>> 85%

Annie

E CD: 12-8s >>> 12-10s

E Base Shield: 60-220 >>> 60-200

Thresh

Q Cooldown Refund on Hit: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds

3) Champion Adjustments

Kha'Zix

Iso Range: 425 >>> 375

W Evo Slow: 60% >>> 40%

W Evo Iso Slow: 90% >>> 75%

R Duration: 10s >>> 12s

4) System Buffs

Abyssal Mask

Health: 500 >>> 550

Death's Dance

AD: 65 >>> 55

Haste: 0>>>15

AR: 50 >>> 45

Build Path Reverted

Grievous Wounds

Oblivion Orb / Morellonomicon / Chemtech Putrifier / Executioner's Calling / Mortal Reminder / Chempunk Chainsword: Now applies

Grievous Wounds to targets that completely block the damage with shields. Invulnerable targets are still exempt

5) System Nerfs

Catalyst Of Aeons

Total Cost: 1100 >>>1300

Health 225 >>>300

Total Cost of Rod of Ages and Abyssal Mask unchanged

League of Legends patch 13.07 is set to go live next week on April 5, 2023. It will be one of the major balance patches heading into this year's MSI.

