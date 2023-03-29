League of Legends patch 13.07 early notes: Massive Azir buffs, Veigar nerfs, Kha’Zix adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.07 pre-notes are live, and players finally have a glimpse of some of the major changes that will make their way to the game in the upcoming update.
There will be an extensive number of buffs and nerfs this time around. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the buffs that will be making their way to Azir.
Veigar and Sejuani will also be receiving some nerfs to their kit, with adjustments hitting Kha’Zix when the patch officially goes live.
Listed below are all the expected changes that will be making their way to League of Legends with patch 13.07.
League of Legends patch 13.07 early notes
Before moving on to the list of changes, it’s important to note that the tweaks mentioned are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official League of Legends patch next week.
Riot Games will test them out on the League of Legends PBE test servers before shipping them with the update.
1) Champion Buffs
Azir
- Armor: 19>>>22
- Attack Speed Growth: 5% >>> 6%
- Skill recommender: Q max >>> W max
- Passive Duration: 30 >>> 45
- Passive Summon Range: 500 >>> 700
- Q Mana Cost: 65-85 >>>70-110
- Q Stab Range: 370 >>> 325
- W Mana Cost: 40 >>> 40-20
- W Damage per Rank: 50-90 >>> 50-118
- W Total Damage: 50-200 >>> 50-210
Katarina
- Passive Dagger AP Ratio: 65/75/85/95% >>> 70/80/90/100%
- R Death Lotus Bonus AD Ratio: 18% Bonus AD (+30% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus AS) >>> 16% Bonus AD (+50% Bonus AD per 100% Bonus AS)
Kalista
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 375
- Oathsworn Bond Ceremony: Shortened by 4 seconds
Graves
- Crit Bonus : 20% >>>30%
- R CD: 120-60 >>> 100-60
Alistar
- Armor: 44 >>> 47 — Base Health: 670 >>> 685
Yasuo
- Passive Shield: 100-475 >>> 100-575 (Heavily backloaded)
- E Sweeping Blade Damage Amp: +25% Base Damage per stack, up to 2 stacks >>> +15-25% Total Damage per stack (scaling with Champ Level), up to 4 stacks
2) Champion Nerfs
Rammus
- W % Bonus Armor: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%
Veigar
- Q AP Ratio: 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%
- W AP Ratio: 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%
- R AP Ratio: 75% >>> 65/70/75%
Olaf
- Passive Attack Speed: 60%-100% >>> 50%-100%
- Q Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 >> 65/115/165/ 215/265
Sejuani
- Passive Elite Monster Damage Cap: 300 >>>250
- QCD: 18/16.5/15/135/12>>>19/17.5/16/145/13
- RCD: 120/100/80>>>130/110/ 90
Wukong
- Base AD: 68 >>>66
- W CD: 22/19.5/1714.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14
- E Bonus AS: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%
Lee Sin
- Base AD: 68 >>>66 — Base AR:36>>>34
Zeri
- HP Growth: 15>>>110
- P Shield Steal: 60% >>>50%
- R AD Ratio :: 100% >>> 85%
Annie
- E CD: 12-8s >>> 12-10s
- E Base Shield: 60-220 >>> 60-200
Thresh
- Q Cooldown Refund on Hit: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds
3) Champion Adjustments
Kha'Zix
- Iso Range: 425 >>> 375
- W Evo Slow: 60% >>> 40%
- W Evo Iso Slow: 90% >>> 75%
- R Duration: 10s >>> 12s
4) System Buffs
Abyssal Mask
- Health: 500 >>> 550
Death's Dance
- AD: 65 >>> 55
- Haste: 0>>>15
- AR: 50 >>> 45
- Build Path Reverted
Grievous Wounds
- Oblivion Orb / Morellonomicon / Chemtech Putrifier / Executioner's Calling / Mortal Reminder / Chempunk Chainsword: Now applies
- Grievous Wounds to targets that completely block the damage with shields. Invulnerable targets are still exempt
5) System Nerfs
Catalyst Of Aeons
- Total Cost: 1100 >>>1300
- Health 225 >>>300
- Total Cost of Rod of Ages and Abyssal Mask unchanged
League of Legends patch 13.07 is set to go live next week on April 5, 2023. It will be one of the major balance patches heading into this year's MSI.