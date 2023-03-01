League of Legends patch 13.5 set to introduce changes to Cosmic Drive: AP increased, health removed, and more

The niche AP item, Cosmic Drive, is set to receive changes in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5.

Riot Games developer Spideraxe provided details about Cosmic Drive on Twitter, as Riot Phroxzon, Lead Designer of League Balancing Team & Preseason (Summoner's Rift Team), included the item on the list of changes for the upcoming patch a few days ago.

While certain changes may be divisive, League of Legends patches have been consistently impressive in Season 13. Riot Games developers have been hard at work improving the gaming experience by providing frequent updates and adjustments to champions, items, and gameplay mechanics.

Furthermore, they have kept their pledge to be more honest and open with the League of Legends community following substantial backlash for not frequently communicating with players before the start of season 13.

Riot Games developers are certainly rebounding after a dismal start to League of Legends season 13 (social engineering attack, the start of the season ranked announcement blunder, and the season 2023 cinematic backlash).

Full details about the changes to Cosmic Drive in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Cosmic Drive change:

- Amp Tome replaces Ruby Crystal in build path, combine cost reduced from 850 to 815 (total unchanged)

- AP increased from 65 to 90

Here are all the changes being made to Cosmic Drive in League of Legends patch 13.5:

Amp Tome now replaces Ruby Crystal in the build path, with the combined cost going down from 850 to 815 (the total cost of the item remains unchanged)

AP (Ability Power) has now been increased from 65 to 90

The item will now no longer grant 200 health upon completion

These changes are amusing and aim to diversify the Mage item class. Compared to the Marksmen item class or even the Juggernaut/Bruiser item class in season 13, the item class is considered monotonous and underwhelming.

With Riot Phroxzon recently claiming that the dev team is committed to making the Mage item class far more entertaining and exciting for the players, future buffs and huge changes to more AP items may be expected. Lich Bane, in particular, has declined in popularity and has become a relatively niche item.

LeBlanc is a champion who will benefit greatly from these adjustments. Other champions like Zilean, Victor, Annie, Anivia, and others can also benefit from this since Cosmic Drive can become a situational item for them.

These changes are expected to shake up the midlane meta. Patch 13.5 will undoubtedly have an influence on the season 13 meta, making professional play more exciting to watch.

