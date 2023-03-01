League of Legends patch 13.5 set to introduce massive buffs for Kennen: Q base damage increased, E minion damage increased, and more

League of Legends patch 13.5 will introduce massive buffs for Kennen. The ranged champion has been on the sidelines for a while, struggling to establish himself in the season 13 meta.

Riot Games developer Spideraxe provided details about the impending buffs to Kennen on Twitter, as Riot Phroxzon, Lead Designer of League Balancing Team & Preseason (Summoner's Rift Team), recently included the Yordle in the list of champions set to receive buffs in the upcoming patch.

Kennen is a versatile and dynamic champion known for his agility and lightning-based abilities. This makes him a popular pick for players who enjoy using fast-paced and high-mobility champions.

Full details about the buffs for Kennen in upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Kennen buffs:

- Q base damage increased from 75 - 255 to 75 - 275

- Q AP ratio increased from 75% to 85%

- Q cooldown reduced from 8 - 4 seconds to 7 - 4

Here are the buffs that Kennen will be getting in League of Legends patch 13.5:

Q (Thundering Shuriken)

Base damage has now been increased from 75 - 255 to 75 - 275

AP ratio on this ability has now been increased from 75% to 85%

The cooldown has now been reduced from 8 - 4 seconds to 7 - 4

E (Lightning Rush)

The minion damage on this ability has now been increased from 50% to 65%

These buffs are certainly interesting and have the potential to bring Kennen back to the League of Legends season 13 meta. With his AP ratio on Q (Thundering Shuriken) being buffed, his ability to poke and harass the enemy champions should certainly see improvement.

However, these buffs are expected to create a ripple effect in the meta, especially on the toplane. With staple rune choices like Grasp of the Undying and Triumph also receiving changes, along with the nerfs to Doran's Shield, the melee ranged champions in the role can expect to suffer even more.

Additionally, the buffs to champions like Rumble (for the toplane) in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5 are set to change the toplane meta drastically.

Buffs to champions like Kennen, Rumble, and more are understandable, as the game developers want to improve the stale and repetitive meta in professional play. To many's belief, this is due to professional players' reluctance to get out of their comfort zone.

However, the League of Legends community has not received these changes very kindly, as a good chunk of the playerbase is unhappy with the buffs to Kennen specifically. Kennen is famous for being a lane bully, especially against melee champions, on top of being a brilliant team fighter.

Some players are even questioning why Riot Phroxzon seems to make the toplane experience worse patch after patch. The reason is that toplane is the most volatile and toughest role in the game at the moment.

Whether Kennen's buffs will drastically impact the toplane meta or not will be interesting to watch. However, with the release of patch 13.5, players can certainly expect a few dominant champions to fall off.

