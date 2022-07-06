League of Legends RP and TFT coins pricing to be adjusted for US, Canada, and Tencent servers

The preferred currencies of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players will soon cost a bit more. Riot has announced that the prices of TFT coins (used in the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics) and Riot Points (used in League of Legends) will change.

The average price of RP and TFT coins will change in the United States by 9.8%. The $5, $35, $50, and $100 tiers now yield much less currency (in USD), although the $10 and $20 tiers still provide the same amount but now cost $11 and $21, respectively.

Canadian players may expect an average price change of 9.9% on all purchases. Although this results in a sharp increase in the price of each tier, the money offered for the tiers has been considerably raised to coincide with the rest of North America. The lowest tier, which used to cost 5 CAD, now costs 5.49 CAD and offers slightly less currency.

All the price changes will take effect on August 19. However, purchases made between July 14 and July 31 in all regions will be eligible for a brief "bonus RP" and "bonus TFT coin" offer.

League of Legends and TFT players will receive 2x bonus currency for all purchases between July 14 and July 31

These modifications follow similar ones made in several countries last year, where a comparable bonus promotion was run after the announcement.

According to a recent blog post by Riot, these price adjustments are necessary to reflect global inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices across and within regions, consistency across products, and other associated cost increases.

Different price modifications will apply to regions where Tencent manages the game. At the moment, the Garena server will not see any price changes.

Whether the changes will be implemented in League of Legends and TFT for other regions of the world remains uncertain.

