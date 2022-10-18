League of Legends servers will be taken down from 03:00 PDT to prepare for Bewitching skins and patch 12.20

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, League of Legends is set to release the patch 12.20 patch update that will introduce a lot of new things into the game. As per Riot Games, there will be adjustments to champions like Maokai, Aatrox, Blitzcrank, and several others.

Apart from that, brand new Bewitching skins will be added to the game along with this patch. As such, Riot Games has clarified that for the NA region, the servers will go down at around 03:00 PDT, however, they have provided information on other regions as well.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Patch 12.20! Buffing Rammus, because he went down a lot after a change to how his W calculates. Small buffs to others in the list. Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp.



League of Legends patch 12.20 will also be one of the final ones before the pre-season 2023 drops. Hence, fans will be willing to push their rank and honor level to grab the exclusive Sejuani and Malzahar skins that are rewarded for reaching certain milestones.

When will League of Legends servers be taken offline for patch 12.20?

As stated earlier, League of Legends patch 12.20 will introduce quite a few things into the game. Therefore, it is understandable that the developers need to shut the servers down and perform some maintenance.

According to the official Riot Games website, the servers for the game will go down at the times mentioned below:

Brazil : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 GMT-03 Europe NE : Severs will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST

: Severs will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 02:00 BST Europe W : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 BST Japan : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 05:00 JST Korea : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 KST LAN : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06 NA : Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT

: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 03:00 PDT AEDT: Servers will be shut down on 19/10/2022 at 06:00 AEDT

According to the website's official information, the servers should be down for around 3 hours. Once the maintenance is complete, players will need to update the game through the League of Legends client itself and start playing.

However, the maintenance process may be delayed a bit on account of some unforeseen circumstances. If that happens, the developers will announce it on the official website.

In any case, patch 12.20 will introduce Halloween 2022 skins under the Bewitching skinline. Apart from that, a few champions like Aatrox and Maokai, who have been excessively strong until now, will get much-needed nerfs. Blitzcrank will also receive the required adjustments to push him into the jungle.

