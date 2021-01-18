Week 1 highlights and standings: League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In 

The first week of The League of Legends Championship Series 2021 Spring Lock-In tournament is over. The third day saw Counter Logic Gaming eliminated from the tournament.

The LCS Spring Split 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 5th. However, before that happens, fans are getting a taste of top-tier League of Legends action from the 2021 LCS Lock-In. After day one and day two, the final matchday from the first week saw Counter Logic Gaming dropping out of the tournament securing just one win from their four group stage matches.

The LCS 2021 Lock-In began on January 15th with teams like Immortals, 100 Thieves, Team SOLOMID, Team Liquid, and Cloud9. The tournament follows a group+playoffs format with ten teams participating in total with a winner-takes-all $150,000 prize pool.

Here's the action from day three and the group standings after the first week from the 2021 LCS Lock-In.

League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In: Day 3

Like the opening day, the third day of the 2021 LCS Lock-In saw three matches from Group A and two matches from Group B. The matches from day three are:

Group A

100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid - 100 Thieves snatched victory in a 29 minute rather one-sided game of League of Legends.

vs. - 100 Thieves snatched victory in a 29 minute rather one-sided game of League of Legends. Team SOLOMID vs. Counter Logic Gaming - Team SOLOMID emerged victorious after a 32 minutes match on Summoner's Rift.

vs. - Team SOLOMID emerged victorious after a 32 minutes match on Summoner's Rift. Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians - Team Liquid bounced back from their earlier defeat with a 25-minute stomp.

Group B

Cloud9 vs. Immortals - Cloud9 emerged victorious after a 30 game of League of Legends.

vs. - Cloud9 emerged victorious after a 30 game of League of Legends. Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses - Evil Geniuses continue their perfect run in the tournament with a 33-minute victory against Dignitas.

.@EvilGeniuses defeat @dignitas for their third win and remain the only undefeated team in the 2021 #LCS Lock In Group Stage! #EGWIN pic.twitter.com/K9pYwBuMnM — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 17, 2021

Standings after Week 1 of League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In

After the action ended in the first week of the League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In, Counter Logic Gaming from Group A were the only team to have played all four of their matches in the group stage. However, their fate still depends upon the match between Golden Guardians and 100 Thieves.

In Group B, Evil Geniuses have already ensured a top spot finish with three wins in three matches. Cloud9 is the only other team from Group B to have secured a position in the playoffs.

The 2021 #LCS Lock In Group Stage Standings at the end of week one! We return this upcoming Friday at 2:30PM PT / 11:30PM CET with LCS Countdown! Thank you for watching with us all weekend and have a great night! #MadeByMany pic.twitter.com/cRMULgXoM4 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 18, 2021

Immortals, Dignitas, and FlyQuest, are still fighting for the two remaining playoff spots in their respective groups. As things stand after the end of the first week, FlyQuest must win both of their remaining group matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Additionally, things are heating up in Group A as a victory for Golden Guardians ensures their position in the playoffs. However, a defeat against 100 Thieves would result in them having to face Counter Logic Gaming in a qualifying match for the playoffs.

The second-week action for the League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In resumes from January 22, with five matches scheduled to be played from the group stage.