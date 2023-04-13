League of Legends streamer CookieLoLxx accused of pedophilia and sexual assault in document

Popular League of Legends streamer Jakob Fransson, better known as CookieLoLxx, has been accused of pedophilia, sexual assault, as well as scamming sponsors in a long Google document released recently that details multiple problematic online conversations between him and women who often turn out to be underage girls.

This document was compiled by a number of his Discord mods with the help of fellow content creators and some of his victims whose names were changed and Discord tags blurred to preserve their anonymity.

The Google doc also alleges that he scammed some of his sponsors. Sometime after it went viral, CookieLoLxx released a TwitLonger that has been widely criticized by the general public. More details regarding the whole situation can be found below.

CookieLolxx faces immense backlash after recounting how he sexually assaulted an ex in apology to accusations of pedophilia

Jakob is a former professional League of Legends player hailing from Sweden. His last stint was with SK Gaming Prime in 2020, where he was a bot lane. He had been part of the competitive scene since 2017, which was when he started with EURONICS Gaming.

However, since 2020, he has mainly focused on teaching beginners how to play League of Legends with various guides on Patreon and YouTube. He also regularly streams on Twitch under the same moniker and currently has over 142K followers on the platform. Moreover, he has over 113K subscribers on YouTube too, making him quite a popular figure in the League of Legends community.

As such, CookieLoLxx has an active Discord where he frequently chats with his viewers and fans, and the document that accuses him of sexual misconduct consists of numerous highly inappropriate interactions that happened on the same server — sometimes with underage women.

The streamer's TwitLonger is also receiving massive backlash, with many claiming that his apology is disingenuous because of what he says about flirting with minors and how some cultures view consent. A relevant part of his post reads:

"Growing up in Sweden I never thought that a 3 year gap at that age was very weird, and the legal age of consent is 15. At the time I had just turned 20 and she was about to turn 17 and I did not think there was anything wrong with sexually flirting with her."

Cloud9 streamer Emilia vehemently called out the excuses made by CookieLolxxm saying:

"If you didnt think age gaps were “that bad” why did you vehemently deny flirting with anyone underage when asked about it? no, you KNEW it was wrong. this entire twitlonger is disgusting. get off the internet and get some help, ur excuses help no one, least of all you."

C9 Emilia @emiliacosplay @CookieLoLxx if you didnt think age gaps were “that bad” why did you vehemently deny flirting with anyone underage when asked about it? no, you KNEW it was wrong. this entire twitlonger is disgusting. get off the internet and get some help, ur excuses help no one, least of all you :/ @CookieLoLxx if you didnt think age gaps were “that bad” why did you vehemently deny flirting with anyone underage when asked about it? no, you KNEW it was wrong. this entire twitlonger is disgusting. get off the internet and get some help, ur excuses help no one, least of all you :/

More Twitter backlash to CookiLoLxx

The replies to his TwitLonger are mostly full of people deriding the apology. Here is a sample of the reactions:

Kyle @_Kroix @CookieLoLxx I really hope they find a way to put you in jail. Also, enjoy never finding a real job cause now, every time someone searches your name, they will see you're a predator. Every platform should hopefully be banning you. @CookieLoLxx I really hope they find a way to put you in jail. Also, enjoy never finding a real job cause now, every time someone searches your name, they will see you're a predator. Every platform should hopefully be banning you.

Ida @cncersaint @CookieLoLxx Do the world a favor and delete this. While you’re at it just delete Twitter too. @CookieLoLxx Do the world a favor and delete this. While you’re at it just delete Twitter too.

TyTy @AwkwardLatte



Ohhhhhh boy @CookieLoLxx Wait there’s no way he’s using the legal age of consent a-Ohhhhhh boy @CookieLoLxx Wait there’s no way he’s using the legal age of consent a-Ohhhhhh boy https://t.co/HFgkALTApX

trundledaddy @trundledaddy @CookieLoLxx Good luck wave manipulating ur way out of this losing matchup bro @CookieLoLxx Good luck wave manipulating ur way out of this losing matchup bro 🙌🙌

ASYRlS・✦˚₊ @Asyris_lol @CookieLoLxx thanks just vomited all over my keyboard @CookieLoLxx thanks just vomited all over my keyboard

CookieLoLxx @CookieLoLxx I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET. I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET.

CookieLoLxx has announced that he will go live on Twitch on April 15 to talk more about the issue. In the meantime, the document alleging his sexual misconduct may be accessed by clicking this link.

