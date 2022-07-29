League of Legends streamer SipOfCola tries to take his own life, gets banned from Twitch for violation of ToS

League of Legends streamer SipOfCola recently tried to take his own life but was fortunately saved by the authorities.

On July 28, 2022, the Twitch streamer took to his official Twitter account to express his desire to end his own life, much to the concern of his followers and fans. He also talked about getting his Twitch account permabanned and killing himself a bit later.

He urged his followers to report his Twitch account and pinpointed that he had made up his mind and nothing would influence it any other way:

"Head over and report it now if you can. Don’t care what you write I won’t read chat or anything anyway."

Twitch streamer SipOfCola is reportedly safe after an attempt to take his life

Over the years, there have been innumerable incidents where streamers ended up saving their viewers' lives during livestreams by motivating them in some way or the other. However, this time around, it was the viewers who successfully managed to save the streamer's life by sending relevant authorities to his house.

In that regard, when SipOfCola tried to take his own life and get his official account permanently suspended, it got the attention of his viewers almost instantly. The now-deleted tweet gained immediate attention on Twitter as thousands tried to console him and talk him out of it.

A concerned fan's reaction (Image via OtterBeer/Twitter)

The streamer went live on Twitch after his previous tweet, but was banned within a few minutes. The community reached out to authorities; as per a user, they reached him in time, and he is now safe.

While SipOfCola himself hasn't updated fans about his well-being yet, the report is a big relief to his followers.

The streamer is now safe (Image via LEC Wooloo/Twitter)

At the time of writing, his Twitch account remains deleted due to "violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines and Terms of Service." Although the duration of his ban is still unknown, it doesn't seem to be permanent in any form as of now.

The streamer's Twitch account has been suspended (Image via SipOfCola_tv/Twitch)

Although SipOfCola isn't one of the biggest League of Legends streamers at the moment, he has a great community on his Twitch account, and racks up an average count of hundreds of viewers on a daily basis.

Channel Statistics (Image via Sullygnome.com)

At the time of writing, he has over 30,000 followers on his Twitch account with 768 hours watched.

