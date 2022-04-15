Legends of Runeterra pro Swim gets removed from Evil Geniuses following allegations of abuse

Twitch streamer and Legends of Runeterra professional player Swim "swimstrim" was accused of multiple counts of emotional and s*exual abuse by his former partner Amy "Amwe."

A lengthy, 43-page part document was uploaded by Amwe in the form of a Google document. In this, Amwe revealed intricate details of her relationship and exposed the toxic and abusive behavior displayed by the LoR pro.

Since then, the former Twitch streamer has gone on to receive a ton of flak on social media.

His affiliation with the esports organization Evil Geniuses came to an end when the organization decided to sever ties with the accused pro player. The latest statement published by the Evil Geniuses public relations team stated:

"Evil Geniuses is aware of allegations made against Swim that go against our brand standards of behavior and values. We take these allegations extremely seriously as we hold all members of Evil Geniuses to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."

The second half of the statement read:

"We have concluded an internal investigation into the conduct alleged and per our investigative process, have made the decision that, effective immediately, Swim is no longer an Evil Geniuses employee."

Social media reacts to Swim getting booted off

A conversation thread surrounding this topic was posted by esports commentator and caster Jake Lucky on his main Twitter handle on April 15, 2022.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After several accusers came forward and spoke of sexual and emotional abuse along with many other allegations involving Legends of Runeterra player "Swim" has now been removed from Evil Geniuses following an internal investigation After several accusers came forward and spoke of sexual and emotional abuse along with many other allegations involving Legends of Runeterra player "Swim" has now been removed from Evil Geniuses following an internal investigation https://t.co/P5SdjsYonG

People on this thread were supportive of the professional esports organizations' actions and applauded them for cutting ties with the accused streamer and pro player.

HulkSmash! 😆 @mn_opinion @JakeSucky When we say NO to those doing wrong, and hurting our friends and family, we are standing up for those that are abused and bullied, and ensuring the bad folks know that their behavior is not acceptable and wont be tolerated @JakeSucky When we say NO to those doing wrong, and hurting our friends and family, we are standing up for those that are abused and bullied, and ensuring the bad folks know that their behavior is not acceptable and wont be tolerated 💪

ZEPOL OGEID @MADHAXZOR @JakeSucky it's ironic that a member is kicked off the team when the team is called evil geniuses @JakeSucky it's ironic that a member is kicked off the team when the team is called evil geniuses

Many viewers compared his recent accusations to that of Sinatraa. The former Valorant professional player too was accused by his partner of s*xual abuse, which led to him going on a year's hiatus.

Some Twitter users, on the other hand, tried to defend Sinatraa.

EV1L TW1N @toph91060753 @psychsoultv @JakeSucky Served his suspension. Case seems to be closed . Can’t perma ban over he said she said @psychsoultv @JakeSucky Served his suspension. Case seems to be closed . Can’t perma ban over he said she said

Some users mentioned that the former EG pro player is known for being abusive and they were glad that he was finally being called out.

Swim's interaction post the accusations laid out against him

A reply to the following comment pointed out that the accused professional player did not care about the situation by uploading a Discord conversation.

HUMANx2 @humanx2live @JakeSucky He’s done this for years, and he finally got called out. Hopefully he learns and the victims get the emotional support/help they need. @JakeSucky He’s done this for years, and he finally got called out. Hopefully he learns and the victims get the emotional support/help they need.

The former Legends of Runeterra professional player tweeted out a three-part Twitter thread a day before Amwe presented her side of the story. The tweets from the LoR streamer have since been deleted.

The player's deleted tweet 1/3 (Image via swimstrim/Twitter)

The player's deleted tweet 2/3 (Image via swimstrim/Twitter)

The player's deleted tweet 3/3 (Image via swimstrim/Twitter)

Aside from these initial tweets, the LoR pro has not provided any statement regarding him getting fired from the esports organization.

