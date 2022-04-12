Legends of Runeterra pro Swim gets accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend

Legends of Runeterra streamer Swim "swimstrim" was recently accused by fellow streamer and former girlfriend Amy "Amwe" of s*xual assault and emotional abuse in a 43-page Google document she posted to her Twitter account.

The document comprised receipts and screenshots of conversations between the two. It detailed Swim's abusive behavior and manipulation tactics used against her during the entirety of their relationship.

Trigger warning: Mentions of emotional, s*xual, drug abuse, along with eating disorders and mental illness.

Amy accuses Swim, many others come out with further allegations against him

Amy's statement is currently available to read below:

Her statement came after the LoR streamer briefly went live on April 10 for about 25 minutes. On stream, he described a vague situation in which he appeared to have a guilty conscience without giving too many details.

Close friend and fellow LoR streamer BreAnna "Silverfuse" called him out in the chat during the stream and was promptly banned:

Swim then took to Twitter post-stream in order to explain the decision to chat-ban Silverfuse while continuing to be incredibly vague about the situation at hand:

EG swim @swimstrim I'm not perfect and I know I haven't always been the best friend to the people close to me. I haven't been as good of a boyfriend as I wish I could have been, but I have never done anything abusive in any of my relationships. (1/3) I'm not perfect and I know I haven't always been the best friend to the people close to me. I haven't been as good of a boyfriend as I wish I could have been, but I have never done anything abusive in any of my relationships. (1/3)

Although the VOD no longer exists, Amy started off her document by giving the viewers context and explaining what had originally happened in his stream:

“On the 11th of April, Swim decided to go live and talk more about what made him feel bad. The VOD was deleted but some of my friends got it saved. He decided to name me. He did name me in front of 1300+ people. Not only he made this case public, but talked about me and gave my identity to all of his viewers. I am now being followed by a lot of people probably waiting for me to reply to what he said on his stream. People are asking me to give context. This is honestly super stressful. It is 3:46 am in France.”

She then gave a momentary insight into the reality of her situation, and mentioned that she still continues to face damage from Swim's abuse despite going no-contact.

Amy described several instances of her ex-boyfriend not respecting her boundaries or her mental state, as well as the imbalanced power dynamic between the two that made her feel like she couldn't fight back whenever he crossed the line:

“It was just easy and fun for him to play with me. I was the perfect target because I was vulnerable, and sick. Trust me, at some point, I would be ok with it. I was just done resisting, especially during intimacy, and would ask him if he wanted to have full control of me, to which he would say yes. And I would just feel like I was ok with it.”

Amy explained that there were several moments where Swim would use excuses like a possible undiagnosed mental illness or neurodivergency as an alibi to mistreat her during their relationship:

“On some days, he would be the guy I would describe, the one who ignored my messages, who wouldn't make time for me, who ignored me even IRL. He said that this 'version' of him didn't love me. He did that so many times, and I thought that I had to accept, because maybe it was part of an illness he had, and that I should accept him as who he was.”

Amy also detailed multiple instances of drug abuse and manipulation, as well as her ex-boyfriend taking advantage of her eating disorder to give him leverage and further set himself on a higher pedestal than her.

On March 6, she decided she had enough and messaged him that she wanted to break up. She stood her ground and succinctly called out his toxic behavior during their relationship:

“After that, he immediately unmodded me on his Discord server and unfollowed me on Twitter, which is honestly pretty weird to me. Re-reading myself after that, I know. He did not want to cut ties, he wanted to keep a way to talk to me probably. Talking to me was a way to assert his power over me.”

Discord chat between Swim and Amy (image via Twitter/baemwe)

Silverfuse immediately came to Amy's defense and revealed that Swim was fully aware of the situation:

Silverfuse @SilverfusePlays



docs.google.com/document/d/1HL… How Swim Tried to Get Me to Silence Amwe How Swim Tried to Get Me to Silence Amwedocs.google.com/document/d/1HL…

In a conversation prior to everything slowly coming into place, Swim brought up Twitlonger, a website that is notorious for explaining or diminishing problematic behavior. He appeared to be anxious about the lengths Amy might choose to go to regarding their relationship.

Swim voices his concerns on Discord (Image via Twitter/Silverfuse)

Amy's allegations have now opened a conversation on Twitter. More individuals within and outside the LoR and Gwent community have come out with their own stories detailing unfavorable experiences with the professional LoR streamer.

Larissa @poofballpanda



docs.google.com/document/d/1vT… It's important we discuss abuse of power. It's important we discuss abuse of power.docs.google.com/document/d/1vT…

Jaggerous @Jaggerous You want receipts of swim taking advantage of other people for his own benefit? He wanted a secret “council” to help us be better Gwent analysts but not tell anyone so we’d look good. You want receipts of swim taking advantage of other people for his own benefit? He wanted a secret “council” to help us be better Gwent analysts but not tell anyone so we’d look good. https://t.co/hJB1JP83WW

Sin @Gnurrgard @Jaggerous Asked me to ghostwrite articles for him, talked to me to get my decklists and stopped texting once I didn't comply @Jaggerous Asked me to ghostwrite articles for him, talked to me to get my decklists and stopped texting once I didn't comply

Fellow LoR streamer and friend Kelly "Callonetta" has also begun to comprise a document of anonymous stories for other people who were negatively involved with Swim. If anyone who has not yet come forward wants to share their experiences, her Twitter DMs are now open to the public.

Kelly / ᴄᴀʟʟᴏɴᴇᴛᴛᴀ  @TheCallonetta anyone who has a story about Swim, but doesn't feel like they can share it publicly - please reach out to me and i can hear you and add you to the document if you feel comfortable anyone who has a story about Swim, but doesn't feel like they can share it publicly - please reach out to me and i can hear you and add you to the document if you feel comfortable

Swim is yet to comment on the accusations.

