Top 5 Legends of Runeterra cards introduced in patch 2.21.0, Magic Misadventure expansion

Legends of Runeterra has got a brand new card expansion in the form of Magic Misadventures, released as part of the 2.21.0 patch.

This is the first significant card expansion for Legends of Runeterra since the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion was released in August 2021. Since then, the community has depended on live balance patches for shifts in the meta. At the same time, there have been card tweaks in patch 2.21.0.

However, the shift in meta will be down to the cards introduced to Legends of Runeterra by the latest patch.

Magic Misadventures contain new units, spells, and champions. Since there are no new regions, the card additions have been to the existing regions in Legends of Runeterra. Although it's early days, and the meta has just started to shift, a few cards are already standouts from the rest.

Five great Magic Misadventures cards that can rule the ranked meta in Legends of Runeterra patch 2.21.0

5) Pantheon

At face value, Pantheon looks like an excellent card to use suitable decks in the ranked mode of Legends of Runeterra. Pantheon has three excellent keywords that help him override his lower health. His barrier keyword will also reduce the chances of direct removal to some extent.

However, Pantheon can easily be targeted by spell cards in Legends of Runeterra that remove keywords. Once that is done, he loses almost all his value and becomes a liability for the rest of the game.

4) Wounded Whiteflame

Wounded Whiteflame is an exciting dragon card that has been added to Legends of Runeterra as part of the Magic Misadventures expansion. It looks like a highly potent option with both Fury and Faded keywords.

It looks like a card that will work well with Pantheon decks and similarly well on dragon decks. With its high health and a good combination of two keywords, Wounded Whiteflame is an excellent addition.

3) Yordle Captain

Yordle Captain's ability to buff units on summons in a passive way is an excellent trick to improve the potential of swarm decks. It can be said that Poppy does the job better, but she recently received a nerf.

To utilize Poppy's abilities, one has to attack with her. This makes her vulnerable to removal, while players can just put the Yordle Captain on the board and use it exclusively for the buffs.

2) Ahri

Ahri is a highly potent champion card added to Legends of Runeterra with patch 2.21.0. She has a lot going for her, and the most significant strength is the way she utilizes the recall archetype.

Ahri can be played relatively early in the game due to her low cost, and the way she utilizes recall can disrupt the opponent's rhythm. However, she could have been a bit more flexible in gameplay as the only way to use Ahri efficiently is to rely on her recall ability.

1) Yordle Explorer

Imagine a cheaper and more functional Yordle captain? Yordle Explorer is the answer. The card, at first glance, may look like an underwhelming 2-cost card. However, when one reads the card text, it is easily understandable why Yordle Explorer is easily the most broken addition in Legends of Runeterra from the latest expansion.

While the card can be removed with any 2-damage removal option, Bandle City decks also offer protection items. Even if Yordle Explorer is ultimately removed, it would have buffed up enough Yordle units by then to make the opponent's situation extremely chaotic.

