Leo Esports wins PUBG Mobile Nepal Series 2023

Leo Esports became the champion of the PUBG Mobile Nepal Series (PMNS) 2023 after showcasing their unified gameplay. The team's unwavering performance throughout the tournament proved fruitful as they triumphantly claimed the title. The squad's balanced gameplay helped them rake in 129 points with the help of 74 eliminations, and three podium finishes on the final day helped them maintain their top position.

During the three-day finals of PMNC, the top 16 teams from Nepal fiercely competed for a grand prize of approximately $7.6K. Engaging in a series of 15 matches, with five matches played daily across three classic maps, the teams battled relentlessly to claim victory.

PUBG Mobile Nepal Series 2023 Grand Finals overview

DRS Gaming claims the sixth spot in PMNS (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Seizing two consecutive chicken dinners in the two final matches, T2K Esports secured second-place with a commendable total of 126 points. While their performance during the semi-finals and the initial two days of the finals was average, the squad's remarkable accumulation of 49 points in just two matches propelled them to the position of runners-up.

Following a disappointing spring season, Skylightz Gaming embarked on a fresh start in this event and successfully achieved a podium finish, accumulating 122 points. The champion squad displayed a commendable performance, securing the second runners-up position in both the semi-finals and the finals.

Overall standings of PMNS Finals 2023 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Despite being the top team in the Semifinals, DRS Gaming had an underwhelming performance in the Grand Finale and ultimately secured a sixth-place finish. Although the squad displayed moments of brilliance, their overall performance in the finals was disappointing. After facing a period of struggle, Abrupt Slayers had an average event and settled for seventh place, accumulating a total of 88 points in this PUBG Mobile contest.

High Voltage obtained only 68 points throughout their 15 games and ranked 11th in the PMNS Finals. Ace Of Slayers and DevilxDragon placed 15th and 16th with 53 and 47 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile star Jane from T2K was crowned the Finals MVP for his outstanding performance, securing an impressive 30 frags and inflicting approximately 5,000 HP of damage. Following closely behind, No Fear from Skylightz Gaming claimed the second spot in the MVP rankings with 25 eliminations. Notably, Haitdami and SlipKnot from Leo Esports also made a mark, securing positions among the top MVP rankings.

