LetThemPlay trends online as Apex Legends pros call out EA over questionable COVID rules at ALGS

As COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions relax worldwide, Electronic Arts is instead sticking to strict pandemic protocols for the ongoing Apex Legends ALGS LAN. From religiously conducting daily testing on all players to prohibiting anyone from attending the $2-million event who tests positive. EA is not ready to compromise on the health of any participants or members of the audience.

However, EA's questionable COVID guidelines and rules have started receiving intense criticism from players around the globe. As per some reports, over 30 players are missing out on the grand ALGS Championship in Raleigh due to visa and COVID issues. Many prominent players who have to travel long distances are missing the grand finale due to the lack of backup options for players who tested positive at the venue.

TSM reps and others call out Apex Legends over COVID rules at ALGS

Years in the making and four days to give it all they've got. Day 1 of your



The moment has arrived. Years in the making and four days to give it all they've got. Day 1 of your #ALGS Championship begins NOW!

#LetThemPlay is currently trending online as Apex Legends professional players call out Electronic Arts for their debatable COVID restrictions. With that being said, it appears that only a negative test will allow players to access the playing areas of the event venue. This has elicited a wave of responses from the players.

As per the majority of the community, it is extremely safe and easy to allow all positive players to play on a separate isolated stage. Some people even pointed out the 60 spare PC sets on the venue that could come in handy in letting players play separately.

Fans are outraged that deserving participants are not getting a fair chance at representing themselves in a world championship event due to certain protocols.

While the Apex Legends community stands firmly with all the participants in the matter, a handful of viewers are suggesting the boycott of the entire tournament unless EA decides to fix their policy and find a suitable way to include all the players in the world championship event.

Calling out Electronic Arts for their poor management, here's what some of the prominent players, teams, and fans have to say regarding the ongoing situation.

TSM FTX Reps @TSM_Reps iG Jmw @Jmwfps Just tested positive, feel absolutely fine. So sad that I don’t have a chance to go b2b and play the biggest event in apex history :/ Just tested positive, feel absolutely fine. So sad that I don’t have a chance to go b2b and play the biggest event in apex history :/ Let anyone who tests positive use the 60 extra computers on b stage isolated. Come the fuck on twitter.com/Jmwfps/status/… Let anyone who tests positive use the 60 extra computers on b stage isolated. Come the fuck on twitter.com/Jmwfps/status/…

sweet @sweetdreamsh1 @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st… AYM Hiarka 🛫🇺🇸 @HiarkaYeahh @PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year .@PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year Both Hiarka and JMW grinded to get to grand finals for $2,000,000. #LetThemPlay Both Hiarka and JMW grinded to get to grand finals for $2,000,000. #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…

SSG Dropped @Dropped @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st… AYM Hiarka 🛫🇺🇸 @HiarkaYeahh @PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year .@PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year Can’t even imagine what it must feel like to travel across the world, play through 3 grueling days of qualifying for finals, then to be told you can’t play. Unacceptable #LetThemPlay Can’t even imagine what it must feel like to travel across the world, play through 3 grueling days of qualifying for finals, then to be told you can’t play. Unacceptable #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…

Timmy @iiTzTimmy @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st… AYM Hiarka 🛫🇺🇸 @HiarkaYeahh @PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year .@PlayApexEsports you could let me and jmw play in a room isolated but no instead its easier to make people play with subs and managers for the biggest tourney of the year Only way to get them to play is if everyone refuses to play. No players. No Tournament. The community has to work together here. #LetThemPlay Only way to get them to play is if everyone refuses to play. No players. No Tournament. The community has to work together here. #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Apex Pros are now calling on EA to let the 2 players who tested positive have a chance to compete today in grand finals on a different stage. A possible protest and now #LetThemPlay is trending. Things getting crazy Apex Pros are now calling on EA to let the 2 players who tested positive have a chance to compete today in grand finals on a different stage. A possible protest and now #LetThemPlay is trending. Things getting crazy https://t.co/bO1DM8F9yc

Apex Legends' second and most prestigious LAN event every year, ALGS, kicked off on July 7, 2022. Top 40 teams from around the globe will be competing against one another in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a whopping prize of $2 million and the crown of world champions.

