#LetThemPlay trends online as Apex Legends pros call out EA over questionable COVID rules at ALGS

#LetThemPlay trends online as players call out EA (Image via Apex Legends/Twitter)
Vitasta Singh
Modified Jul 11, 2022 02:23 AM IST

As COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions relax worldwide, Electronic Arts is instead sticking to strict pandemic protocols for the ongoing Apex Legends ALGS LAN. From religiously conducting daily testing on all players to prohibiting anyone from attending the $2-million event who tests positive. EA is not ready to compromise on the health of any participants or members of the audience.

However, EA's questionable COVID guidelines and rules have started receiving intense criticism from players around the globe. As per some reports, over 30 players are missing out on the grand ALGS Championship in Raleigh due to visa and COVID issues. Many prominent players who have to travel long distances are missing the grand finale due to the lack of backup options for players who tested positive at the venue.

TSM reps and others call out Apex Legends over COVID rules at ALGS

The moment has arrived. 🏆Years in the making and four days to give it all they've got. Day 1 of your #ALGS Championship begins NOW!🟣 twitch.tv/PlayApex🔴 youtube.com/playapexesports https://t.co/xSYDBaqhzL

#LetThemPlay is currently trending online as Apex Legends professional players call out Electronic Arts for their debatable COVID restrictions. With that being said, it appears that only a negative test will allow players to access the playing areas of the event venue. This has elicited a wave of responses from the players.

The #ALGS Championship trophy is in the building 👀Which team do you think will be hoisting this up later today? https://t.co/qydGSDeX4m

As per the majority of the community, it is extremely safe and easy to allow all positive players to play on a separate isolated stage. Some people even pointed out the 60 spare PC sets on the venue that could come in handy in letting players play separately.

Fans are outraged that deserving participants are not getting a fair chance at representing themselves in a world championship event due to certain protocols.

While the Apex Legends community stands firmly with all the participants in the matter, a handful of viewers are suggesting the boycott of the entire tournament unless EA decides to fix their policy and find a suitable way to include all the players in the world championship event.

Our favorite flavor of ASMR— #ALGS Championship crowd 😌🎶 https://t.co/ORsYR7JSl5

Calling out Electronic Arts for their poor management, here's what some of the prominent players, teams, and fans have to say regarding the ongoing situation.

#LetThemPlay both @HiarkaYeahh and @Jmwfps worked so hard to get into finals. Give them a setup on B stage. Now is the time to make something right. It's never too late @Respawn @EA @PlayApexEsports @PlayApex twitter.com/HiarkaYeahh/st…
Let anyone who tests positive use the 60 extra computers on b stage isolated. Come the fuck on twitter.com/Jmwfps/status/…
#letthemplay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…
Both Hiarka and JMW grinded to get to grand finals for $2,000,000. #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…
Can’t even imagine what it must feel like to travel across the world, play through 3 grueling days of qualifying for finals, then to be told you can’t play. Unacceptable #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…
Bruh @EA #LetThemPlay twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…
Only way to get them to play is if everyone refuses to play. No players. No Tournament. The community has to work together here. #LetThemPlay @PlayApexEsports twitter.com/hiarkayeahh/st…
EA do the right thing #Letthemplay
Apex Pros are now calling on EA to let the 2 players who tested positive have a chance to compete today in grand finals on a different stage. A possible protest and now #LetThemPlay is trending. Things getting crazy https://t.co/bO1DM8F9yc
Cmon @EA #LetThemPlay twitter.com/HiarkaYeahh/st…
For the second time this weekend, the pro community is sounding off on the awful planning from EA surrounding their Covid protocols after two players tested positive just hours before the biggest tournament in Apex Legends history #LetThemPlay #ALGS https://t.co/NhkIEsFoB1
We stand with the players. If you’re going to test for COVID, have a plan B for those who show positive. Sure this is how you’ve had it forever, but it’s time for a change. Watching duos fight out there is heartbreaking. #LetThemPlay
Absolutely UNREAL that @PlayApexEsports has the ability to let these competitors play in an isolated setting & as far as I know ALL of the other competitors are ok with it too, yet here we are having to use a hashtag to get them to do anything smh Do the right thing! #letthemplay
I rather see a tourny with all the top players out there rather then not letting people play! Total Crap! These people work there tail off for this! #letthemplay twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…
Two Apex Legends Pros tested positive for Covid-19 and were told they could not play at Grand Finals. Apex players are now starting a #LetThemPlay Protest in hopes that it will inspire @Respawn to allow them to play on a separate stage. https://t.co/bpm2apJBHB
#LetThemPlay All those hours of hard work led to this moment and you can't possibly be thinking of taking this special day away from them. twitter.com/HiarkaYeahh/st…
I have more insight to this team and how they feel than many. I would do anything to see iG have a legitimate opportunity to win this event. @noiises should’ve had a chance from the start but don’t take away @Jmwfps opportunity as well. #LetThemPlay

Apex Legends' second and most prestigious LAN event every year, ALGS, kicked off on July 7, 2022. Top 40 teams from around the globe will be competing against one another in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a whopping prize of $2 million and the crown of world champions.

