LetThemPlay trends online as Apex Legends pros call out EA over questionable COVID rules at ALGS

As COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions relax worldwide, Electronic Arts is instead sticking to strict pandemic protocols for the ongoing Apex Legends ALGS LAN. From religiously conducting daily testing on all players to prohibiting anyone from attending the $2-million event who tests positive. EA is not ready to compromise on the health of any participants or members of the audience.
However, EA's questionable COVID guidelines and rules have started receiving intense criticism from players around the globe. As per some reports, over 30 players are missing out on the grand ALGS Championship in Raleigh due to visa and COVID issues. Many prominent players who have to travel long distances are missing the grand finale due to the lack of backup options for players who tested positive at the venue.
TSM reps and others call out Apex Legends over COVID rules at ALGS
#LetThemPlay is currently trending online as Apex Legends professional players call out Electronic Arts for their debatable COVID restrictions. With that being said, it appears that only a negative test will allow players to access the playing areas of the event venue. This has elicited a wave of responses from the players.
As per the majority of the community, it is extremely safe and easy to allow all positive players to play on a separate isolated stage. Some people even pointed out the 60 spare PC sets on the venue that could come in handy in letting players play separately.
Fans are outraged that deserving participants are not getting a fair chance at representing themselves in a world championship event due to certain protocols.
While the Apex Legends community stands firmly with all the participants in the matter, a handful of viewers are suggesting the boycott of the entire tournament unless EA decides to fix their policy and find a suitable way to include all the players in the world championship event.
Calling out Electronic Arts for their poor management, here's what some of the prominent players, teams, and fans have to say regarding the ongoing situation.
Apex Legends' second and most prestigious LAN event every year, ALGS, kicked off on July 7, 2022. Top 40 teams from around the globe will be competing against one another in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a whopping prize of $2 million and the crown of world champions.