"Liability221 strikes again" - Streaming community amused to see Erobb221 killing his own teammates at Rust Twitch Rivals

While playing the Twitch Rivals Rust event during his latest stream, Twitch star Eric "Erobb221" made a humorous in-game mishap when he unintentionally killed both his teammates and himself. While reloading his rocket launcher and engaging in combat with an enemy, one of his teammates unexpectedly crossed his path, prompting him to accidentally fire the rocket launcher, killing the trio.

Fans were quick to criticize the streamer and question his skills, as they believed that he had sufficient time to react after spotting his teammate in front of him before firing the rocket launcher. One Reddit user noted:

"Immediately tries to blame the team mate who he literally aimed a rocket at for like 3 seconds before shooting lmao. Liability221 strikes again"

Erobb221 gets trolled for his mishap during Rust stream

Erobb221 is widely known as a variety streamer, offering a diverse range of content to his audience. However, in recent streams, he has been dedicating a significant amount of time and effort to the game Rust, courtesy of his participation in the ongoing Twitch Rivals.

Despite the grind, he managed to capture a rather comical moment during one of his gameplay. After inadvertently killing his teammates, he exclaimed:

"Bro! This dumbf**k just moved right in front of me at the last second, right when I'm about to shoot. No, I was shooting at the same spot the entire time and somebody moved right in front of me."

The clip featuring the comical mishap quickly gained traction and made its way to the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. The post received a multitude of comments from viewers, with most of them focusing on Erobb221's lack of reaction rather than solely attributing the mishap to the teammate's movement.

One of the commenters called him "dumb" and suggested that he could have simply just used his mic to instruct his teammate about his position:

His communication skills, or lack thereof, were highlighted by others, too:

A couple of users also mentioned his low kill/death ratio, comically stating:

Here are some other notable reactions:

Currently, Rustoria is hosting the third installment of Twitch Rivals, which commenced on May 16, 2023, and is set to continue until May 20, 2023. This highly anticipated event brings together a variety of prominent streamers, including Eric "Erobb221," Disguised Toast, Mendo, HJune, Willjum, Welyn, and numerous others.

