"Like Lewis Hamilton": IShowSpeed races his CR7 Lamborghini Huracan against a Porsche and a Supra on stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently took his Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini Huracan out to race against a Supra. While the content creator has IRL streamed while driving the supercar before, this is the first time he will be racing it on camera. Many fans had expressed concern after he first announced it on stream.

Hours before the race occurred, Darren went live on YouTube to tell viewers that he was meaning to race his Huracan on May 9, 2024. The streamer also claimed that if he lost the race, he would buy a Toyota Supra, and revealed this was his first time racing in the Huracan:

"Chat who do you think will win, Me or the Supra? I swear to god if I lose this race, I will buy a Supra. This is my first race, this is my debut! I am about to be like Lewis Hamilton in this b*tch."

Expand Tweet

Watch: IShowSpeed wins while racing his Cristiano Ronaldo Lamborghini Huracan on stream

On today's (May 9) stream, IShowSpeed set up a racing competition with a couple of acquaintances who asked him to come to a specific spot for the race. The streamer, who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo, bought a Lamborghini Huracan which has a special livery with the likeness of the footballer only a few months ago.

It seems he has been itching to test it out against other cars and livestreamed the event for his fans. First up, his Huracan was pitted against a Supra, and to the amusement of the viewers, Darren came out on top, handily beating the car:

Expand Tweet

After the race, IShowSpeed would go on to call the Supra "slow as sh*t." He also raced a Porshe, easily winning that one as well.

Expand Tweet

The streamer was elated, shouting excitedly after the race:

"Ronaldo Lamborghini car! Ni**a. I am the best in the world, the best in the world. Get on my sh*t, get on my sh*t. Get the f*ck off me bro, I am the best driver in the world."

Earlier in the same stream, IShowSpeed showcased a new chain being delivered to his house that had a diamond Cristiano Ronaldo figurine hanging on it. The YouTuber was excited and called up Kai Cenat to show it off, but the latter blasted the neck-chain, labeling Darren a "Ronaldo billboard" for buying so many things themed around the footballer.