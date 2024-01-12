"Lil Nas X is a gimmick rapper": Prankster-turned-Christian YouTuber JiDion calls out Lil Nas X for controversial post

Popular YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" has called out Lil Nas X, adding his voice to the likes of Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, who have criticized the rapper for his controversial online posts in the lead-up to the release of his new single J Christ. For those unaware, Lil Nas X has received a lot of backlash from the Christian community, with many saying his recent TikTok clip, which shows him taking shots of wine and eating what appears to be communion wafers, is offensive.

JiDion, who was known for making pranks online, only recently changed his content to include more religious videos. The streamer called on Christians not to get baited by Lil Nas X and labeled him "a gimmick rapper" while commenting on the outrage on social media:

"Christians you are getting baited. I don't understand how many times you guys are going to fall for the same trick. Lil Nas [X] is a gimmick rapper. He's no better than 6ix9ine."

Disclaimer: Potentially offensive comments ahead. Reader's discretion is advised.

"He can't sell songs without having controversy": JiDion on Lil Nas X

JiDion's shift towards Christian content has been the source of much debate on social media. With Lil Nas X's recent post getting backlash from the Christian community, the YouTuber had much to say on the issue.

He criticized the rapper, stating that he thrives on "gimmicks":

"Once the gimmick is over, once everybody gets over the gimmick and stuff like that, it's like okay, we don't care anymore. And that's who he is."

He further lambasted the singer, claiming that he creates controversy to sell songs:

"He can't sell songs without having a little bit of controversy thrown in there. First, his thing was, 'Oh, I'm gay.' The LGBTQ+ supported him and whatnot, all the gay guys and all the gay girls. They know, so what's the next thing?"

Referring to the musician's past discography, the streamer said:

"Oh, let's rile up some Christians. Let's give Satan a lap dance. Give Satan a lap dance, boom! The sales go crazy. He's like, 'Oh okay, you know what, let's do it again! Let's make a "Christian" song and let me wear a wig and let me wear a dress and get these same stupid Christians riled up again.'"

Many people online agreed with his views, while others defended the singer. Here are some general reactions from social media, where the clip of the content creator calling out the rapper has garnered a lot of attention.

Controversial Twitch streamer Kai Cenat echoed similar views while calling out Lil Nas X in a recent livestream.