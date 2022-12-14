List of all streamers who won awards at the Esports Awards 2022

With the Esports Awards 2022 wrapping up on December 13, 2022, the event saw a host of streamers and creators being awarded with notable trophies and accolades. The Esports Awards are often considered to be among the most popular gaming award shows within the community.

With the year turning its last few pages, gaming and streaming awards ceremonies are coming thick and fast. The Esport Awards 2022 was held at Resorts World in Las Vegas, USA with several notable individuals being felicitated.

Esports Awards 2022 individual winners

The esports community stayed glued to the screen for the much-awaited winners among the 34 categories in the Esports Awards 2022. Among those categories, many were individual winners.

To start off with, the winner of the prestigious Streamer of the Year (SOTY) award went to none other than Ibai Llanos. This is not the first time that the Spanish streamer has won the award, as he bagged two Streamer of the Year awards in the previous editions, making this one his third. Ibai also became the recipient of most SOTY awards.

The Esports PC Player of the Year went to Ukrainian pro player Oleksandr "S1mple." Upon winning the award, the streamer sent a heartfelt message virtually. He stated that it had been a tough year for his countrymen due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The Esports Controller Player Award was handed to OpTic's Matthew "FormaL." Although he made his name playing Halo, the American is presently a CoD player.

Moving on to creators, the Esports Personality of the Year was given to 100 Thieves co-owner Matthew "Nadeshot."

Juan "Hungrybox" was declared the Esports Content Creator of the Year. He is presently contracted to Team Liquid.

Ceng 'Order' Zehai bagged the Esports Mobile Player of the Year award. He is presently contracted to Nova Esports for their PUBG roster.

The winner of the Esports PC Rookie of the Year went to G2's Monesy.

James "Dash" was the recipient of The Esports Host of the Year.

The Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year was bagged by Lauren "Pansy."

Andy "Bravo" took home the Esports Color Caster of the Year Award.

Christian Skimmeland was declared the winner of the Esports Creative of the Year.

Lastly, the award for the Esports Play of the Year went home to FaZe Clan's Russel "Twistzz."

Here is the gameplay that gave him the victory:

The Esports Awards 2022 was considered to be a smashing success with tens of thousands of viewers tuning in to watch. To read about the rest of the winners of the Esports Awards, click here.

